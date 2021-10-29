Jokate, Nikki wa II, Mwana FA hit the stage at the Bagamoyo arts and culture fest

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

The 40th edition of the Bagamoyo International Festival for Arts and Culture is bringing to stage after a long time a number of country leaders such as Jokate Mwegelo, Nikki wa Pili, Mwana FA and others

The three notable figures hold public posts and have not been on the entertianment limelight for a long time.

Temeke District Commissioner, Ms Mwegelo has been appearing on the most practical platforms as part of her duties as District Commissioner but at the Bagamoyo International Festival she will be wearing her Bongo Flava entertainment hat.

Alongside her will be the Kisarawe D C Nickson Simon, famously known as Nikki wa Pili and Muheza legislator Hamis Mwinjuma, popularly known as MwanaFA, taking the stage by storm.

The three-day annual Bagamoyo International Festival for Arts and Culture is underway at the country’s historical city under the auspices of the Bagamoyo Institute of Arts and Culture (Tasuba).

The festival that kicked off yesterday, October 28 with this year’s theme “Sanaa ni Ajira” Swahili for ‘Arts is Employment’ aims to inspire artistes to use their talents for betterment and entertainment.

The event that dates back to 1982, the early days of the then Bagamoyo College of Arts that is now referred to as TaSUBa, was initially established to display the works of students and teachers at the college.

Since then the festival has grown to become host to a variety of activities from many different countries.

It mainly focuses on the country’s music and that from East African countries. It showcases both traditional and contemporary performances, music including ngomas, Afrojazz, Bongo Flava, reggae, African fusion and taarab.

The ‘Kaka Dada’ songstress says since arts and culture belong to all, she is delighted to perform at the festival this weekend.

She also commends the ministry for passing on the passions from one generation to the next and celebrating the 40th anniversary of the festival.

Jokate says, “Children should be brought up in values and discipline even if they are artistes. Good upbringing starts with the family, the community and the nation as a whole. A young person who has been raised to follow these things is like gold.”

For his part, Nikki wa Pili, says despite being a leader he is also an artiste and the festival is about art.

He says in entertainment there are many things including learning, exchanging ideas, meeting new people and creating a network, so it is an important area to attend.

“I will be there to entertain, learn, and share what I know about others, I see this as an important platform for us as artistes to learn something new,” says Nikki wa Pili.

Commenting on the festival, Bagamoyo District Commissioner Zainabu Abdallah says, “Through this festival young people learning art will be inspired after seeing dignitaries take to the stage to perform”.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Tasuba, Dr Herbert Makoye, says the festival aims at celebrating and preserving culture, and over 60,000 visitors from different parts of the country and beyond borders are expected to grace Bagamoyo grounds.

The festival takes place annually in autumn and is a colorful mix of music, theater, dance, acrobatics, discussions and exhibitions. Several dozen cultural groups from all parts of Tanzania take part in each festival. There are also groups from other African countries and occasionally guest groups from Europe.

The festival has existed since 1982, one year after the Bagamoyo College of Arts (TASUBA) was founded. Originally, the festival, organized by the college, was supposed to present the results of the work to the local population of Bagamoyo.

However, due to the media coverage, groups from outside also soon registered for the festival. The number of participating artistes increased every year. It quickly developed into a national cultural event and has also had an international character since 1986.

Since 2008 the festival has been taking place in the college’s new theater.

With around 2,000 seats, it is the largest theater in East Africa, completely roofed over and equipped with numerous new rehearsal stages and spacious adjoining rooms.

The Bagamoyo Festival of Arts and Culture has gained extraordinary popularity as it brings together local and international artistes and audiences from around the world.

Over the past 30 years, the festival has become the most important art event in Tanzania.

It offers individual artistes and groups the opportunity to apply for participation in order to demonstrate their talents and skills.

A variety of activities such as performances, symposia and workshops by local, national and international artistes in both the visual arts exhibitions and the performing arts like dance, theater, acrobatics, music, magic, comedy are all present in the festival

Sixty countries are expected to participate in the vibrant Arts and Culture festival.