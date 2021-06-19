Rapcha sing about his 'maneater' girlfriend

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Since the last week, music lovers have been hyped over a rap song dubbed ‘Lissa’ sung by Tanzanian

Rapper Cosmas Mfoy whose stages names are ‘Rapcha’ and ‘The Last King of 90s’.

It is common for video kings to play roles of either a good or bad character in a music video. But, what triggered music lovers in ‘Lissa’ is the way a woman is portrayed as a man-eater who dramatically cheated on Rapcha with another man.

Rapcha - who is currently under ‘Bongo Records’ - says he did not expect the outcome of his latest song ‘Lissa’ to be as big as it has since it hit the market on June 7 this year. From the moment, he shared a teaser of the song, the feedback detailed that fans were eager to watch the whole music video.

“The feedback I have gotten on ‘Lissa’ was unexpected because when the song was released, I was only

expecting it would be just like my other songs, but the support has been overwhelmingly over the roof,” said Raptcha.

Advertisement

He said the song had been played by media stations in almost all regions one day after it was released.

The song is currently leading the Tanzania Trending section on YouTube and it has about 821,000 views, 27,000 likes and 8,100 comments

Among the interesting things in ‘Lissa’ is the fact that it has no chorus from the beginning of the song to the last second of the song, something which is unusual and yet uniquely creative.

Music fans in the comment sections have appraised both Rapcha and his management with the way they addressed adultery through art, causing many people to relate to it.

Some of the comments were ‘I have waited for any artist to release such a relative song, this is not a music video, this is a movie!’ another comment said ‘this song teaches, entertains, saddens and it is definitely not boring one.’

Other people have been appraising the artist on the way his character portrays happiness, sadness and anger all in one video, as he rapped.