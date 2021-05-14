Sreet voices making bold statement through arts

Baba Watoto Centres are located in different parts of Tanzania and for 15 years now, they are known for ‘salvaging’ street children. The organization has opened its doors to harbour children who are affected by poverty, cultural crises, HIV/Aids and other health issues

By Diana Elinam More by this Author

A few days ago, Dar residents witnessed a great event by the children from the Baba Watoto Centre. The night was made unforgettable with brilliant performances by the children, who showed their talents in dancing, poetry, acrobatics and artistry. I was delighted to see such young and talented kids. Most importantly, I was filled with emotion, hearing the stories of these children who were once street children before they found shelter at the Baba Watoto Centre.

Baba Watoto Centres are located in different parts of Tanzania and for 15 years now, they are known for ‘salvaging’ street children. The organization has opened its doors to harbour children who are affected by poverty, cultural crises, HIV/Aids and other health issues.

The night seemed to pass fast as these talented children gave great performance, we saw different activities, and I was in awe from how they could so easily switch from one activity to another. My most memorable times were during the acrobatics; they were breath-taking on how well they performed, their artistic skills, thus bringing hope to their future.

The founder and executive director of Baba Watoto Centres, Mr. Mgunga Mwa Mnyenyelwa, informed me that the Centres take in street children on a daily basis and they train them in different basic skills, such as washing clothes, bathing, etc. They learn all this through attending life skills sessions which include Healing Through Art. The children are of both genders, and they are up to 19 years old.

He also touched on the event of the day, saying the event was a huge success, as the children performed with quality theatre show. He pointed out that some of their youth also who had already transformed presented very strong theatre piece. The children and youth learn theatre through training sessions conducted in both drop-in centers and in streets.

To add more on the relevance of such performances Mgunga says, “The young and youth artists from Baba Watoto Organization have monthly community performances and in organized events. The team has traveled inEurope, Asia and Africa (Cambodia, Germany, and France) Buts individual artists have traveled extensively in all continents”.

He adds that the youth at the center look at theatre as a career and some have gone further to even get contracts as circus companies around the globe, which help them to earn a decent life.

Masumbuko Charles who is 13 years old, danced, acted and created the bicycle shape with his colleagues for this performance Masumbuko says, “I am overjoyed with our performance that went well without any fault, I am motivated to go work on my skills and talent even more now, I encourage fellow young people to not take their talent for granted instead to work hard on them.”

Ramadhani Omary 21 who is an alumnus of the center got so excited when he performed with the kids saying, “I acted as well as did acrobatic with the children, I was so proud on how devoted and hardworking they are, I want to continue working with them and see them grow.”

Ramadhani added that it is important the youth and the society at large to understand that Art can spread relevant information giving an example that Sauti za Mtaani itself was a great message being shared through Art.

Rehema Mkude, among the audience said she really enjoyed the show and that her favorite part was the acrobatic, also the magician, “that made me laugh.”

Ayoub said that the concert took away his misery and helps him to forget his troubles; He says he learned the importance of community involvement in raising children