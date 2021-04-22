UN supports women artists to showcase art for gender equality

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

A two-week virtual art exhibition called Jasiri that is set to bring together over 40 painted and sketched art works from nine promising and up-and-coming Tanzanian women artists supported by UN Women Tanzania has been launched.

The event is curated by two women, Konah Tolbert Karas and Pahuna Sharma Laden, and will be open online up to 30th April.

According to a Press Statement from UN Women the initiative aims at highlighting women’s contributions to the art industry by providing them with a platform to showcase their work, and further empower more women to participate in the sector.

“This is an area that we are very proud to support. Globally, women have traditionally been left behind in the arts. Platforms such as these provide an opportunity not only to place a spotlight on the great talent and contributions of women to the sector, but also to inspire and empower many more women and girls to follow suit,” said the UN Women Representative Ms. Hodan Addou.

The press statement shows that in Tanzania, as in most of the world, a significant number of talented female artists have shied away from the sector, resulting in the gender stereotypes associated with women in the arts in general.

The “Tingatinga” style of painting, for example, developed by Edward Saidi and George Lilanga, remains dominated by men, and it is still rare to witness equal numbers of women and male artists at art workshops or markets. Anecdotal reports also indicate that there are inequalities in the recognition and income between male and female artists.

One of the artists in the exhibit, Ms. Annah Nkyalu said that her hope is that events such as this will lead to stronger, more systematic collaboration amongst women artists.

“I would eventually like to see us establish a formal association, which male artists in the country already have in place, to help us strengthen our skills, and make the connections we need to become established artists,” said Nkyalu.

“We want to make a real impact with our work, to use our art to push for the societal changes we want to see, on gender equality and beyond. By working together and supporting each other as women artists, there is no limit to what can be achieved,” she added.

The 2-week event will also feature an online webinar to be held on 24th April, which will host a broad spectrum of art stakeholders and appreciators of art for a discussion on existing challenges and opportunities in increasing women’s participation in the arts.

The discussion will feature remarks from Ms. Aurelio Doto from the National Arts Council, and a panel discussion with the artists.



