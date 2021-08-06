Women-in-Art shifts male gazing in history of Art

By Diana Elinam More by this Author

Art exhibitions have a great impact for the artists and mostly for the new bees, who have invested their time and skills to create great pieces. But just like in many industries, the Art industry in the country has been male dominated for centuries living little to no room for women participation in the industry.

The Belgium ambassador Mr Peter Van Acker and his wife Mrs. Astrid Belliot decided to change the narratives and opened doors to their home garden on the June 27 to all women artists from different parts of Tanzania launching an exhibition that we give room for female artists to showcase their fine artworks.

Majority artists came from the Dar es Salaam city, others from Mwanza, Arusha, Tanga and the Isle, Archipelago Zanzibar.

I was thrilled to see many women with great talents boldly showcasing their talents.

Artwork piece at the Women-in-art Exhibition. PHOTO \ JEROME ALBOU

An ongoing exhibition dubbed Women in Arts focused mainly on female creativity in Art. More than 25 female artists and some of the artistic works real highlight the need to break societal gender barriers and emphasized more on the phrase ‘Pamoja tunaweza kuvunja mfumo dume.’

I have been to the Belgium embassy for an Art exhibition but I have never had to walk as much as I did this time around.

The home was filled with so many eye-catching pieces of different media of arts. Usually they will exhibit in the garden only but this time around there were pieces even behind the house.

The first piece that welcomed us was an abstract piece by Aisha Mohamed filled with colors, moving along I went through each piece telling a feminism story and women empowerment.

Mind-blowing art was from a first time exhibitor, Aishi Mengi, with colorful quality pictures. Another was Jasmine Bakari’s pieces, who is from Zanzibar’ - and her artwork stood out as an expression of her thoughts on women’s culture

One of her artworks had a woman braiding a young girl’s hair while seated on the ground, which is Tanzanian women’s culture.

Most pieces ‘spoke’ about the Tanzanian woman’s life style and this was quite interesting.

Miss Asteria Malinzi, the gallery curator, manager and an artist says, “You will find few female artists, who are often emerging artists that find their careers to be short-lived due to the social responsibilities of a woman,”

Adding that activities like taking care of household duties and working out of the home to provide income for the family, most of the time end up consuming these women’s whole day, leaving little or no space for them to spend time producing meaningful work.

“It is no wonder that female careers are stifled even before they can take off” says Ms Malinzi

The beat also spoke to Hedwiga Tairo who does realistic art. Hedwiga is currently working on topics related to mental health, developmental and behavioral disorders so as to create more awareness to the community.

She says “This artwork raises a question on what people feel on looking at a woman’s body. Some say it’s a puzzle, a vessel for pleasure, delicate creature, a puppet that controls men, a flower and others an obsession that men could completely destroy.”

To her, her art matches the exhibition’s theme because it tells about women and how the community perceives them. “Reminding us of our true worth as female artists and women in our societies, we are worth Royalty” adds Hedwiga.

Samina Sachak from Tanga - one of Tanzania’s coastal regions - came up with acrylic and oils on canvas to represent her passion for wildlife and horses.

The Women-in-Art exhibition is ongoing at the Rangi Gallery premises in Msasani, Dar es Salaam, with prices ranging from Sh200,000 to Sh5m.