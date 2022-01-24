Unravelling the malevolence of testicular cancer

Testicular cancer habours with it feelings of inferiority for men and the difficulty to accept a diagnosis at times could lead to even more severe developments. Men need vigilance

Not in Naheem Malik’s* wildest dreams did he think that what felt and seemed like bloating and chest pains at first would turn out to be testicular cancer.

Sitting crisscross on his hospital bed, wearing his patient uniform, Naheem is on his fourth and last chemo treatment in the company of other three patients in the same ward. He closely examines a medical drip hanging from a steel stand connected to a plastic tube on his right hand. He reminisces how everything unfolded.

“It was Friday morning of May 29, 2021 when I released that I did not feel right. My body unknowingly felt sick to the extent that I started guessing a number of diseases that would be the source to my ailing. I thought it could have been ulcers or pneumonia due to their relations to bloating and chest pains,” narrates Naheem.

Other symptoms that he faced were coughing, running out of breath after he walked a short distance and painless swelling of testicles which at first Naheem thought was normal for men.

He decided to do a quick check up that ended up with him moving from this hospital to that, several of which inevitably failed to diagnose the disease.

“One of the hospitals I visited on that very day was able to identify that I had testicular cancer. It was more of a speculation because despite the fact that they diagnosed the disease, they were not able to identify its source. I was then put on medication for symptom relief and they told me to come back on Monday (May 31, 2021),” Naheem recalls.

Within 24 hours, Naheem’s condition worsened even after using the medicines he was administered and he was immediately taken to Aga Khan Hospital.

“After exactly an hour of being hospitalized, the doctors informed me that I had stage four of testicular cancer which is the last and critical stage in this type of cancer. I was shocked! It was the second time in a row that I was told that I had this type of cancer and I had heard of it but never in my life did I think I would now be one of the patients,” Naheem details.

He further reveals, “Due to my inability to breath, a bedside breathing apparatus that pushes oxygen into my lungs was placed to support me. Honestly, it was a very difficult time for me.”

After a short while, a testicles’ surgery that took about two hours was performed on Naheem to rid his body of the source of cancer; the lumps that had formed in the testicles.

Naheem was quickly introduced to chemotherapy as one of the ways to treat testicular cancer. It was a whole new foreign concept but the doctors detailed how it works and the things it came with.

“My first chemotherapy session was the most hectic time I have ever gone through because it required my body to adjust to the new changes it made and that instead took a toll on it. I started deteriorating in that I lost weight and I was also coughing blood. They paused the chemotherapy and took me to the ICU for further observation and after a few days, my body adjusted to chemotherapy as it slowly started responding to the treatment positively,” he explains.

When he finalized his second chemotherapy session, his body had started getting better. He was still under oxygen but the blood coughing had stopped. He was later dismissed from the hospital.

“After a short time, I had gotten better that I did not even need oxygen support because I could breathe on my own. As time went by, I even started working while on chemotherapy due to how well my body had adjusted to it by that time,” Naheem narrates.

Being one of the barely discussed issues in Tanzanian social settings, many patients often choose to keep their disease status a secret, but Naheem decided to keep his family in the loop from the very beginning, when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer up to the point where he was revisiting Aga khan hospital for the scheduled chemotherapies.

“I am very thankful to be surrounded by such an understanding and supportive family as well as colleagues that knew how difficult that time was for me. I had accepted what I had and I was willing to go through hospital treatments that would rid me of the disease in its totality because I wanted to survive it. With self-acceptance came my openness to my family and colleagues about everything that I am going through,” he explains, glancing towards the drip stand.

For him, it took his experience with testicular cancer to perceive health differently.

“In the past, I had not known the importance of timely screening for I had always taken my health for granted but when I found out that I had testicular cancer, it was such an eye opening moment that shows how important it is for every person, man and woman to prioritize their health before anything else,” reveals Naheem.

According to Doctor Aleesha Adatia, an oncologist at Aga Khan Hospital, testicular cancer is one of the common malignant cancers in men between the ages of 20 and 45.

“It is a type of cancer that presents itself with symptoms that vary from one patient to another. However the red flags include a mass in the testicles, an enlargement in one of the testes. Sometimes there would a fluid buildup in the scrotum,” explains Dr Aleesha.

Dr Aleesha details that the common causes of testicular cancer include family history whereas a man can get this cancer because down his family tree, someone else had it before.

The second common cause is being born with abnormal testes which are famously known as undescended testis whereas testicles have not moved into their proper position, the in the bag of skin hanging below the penis (scrotum) before birth.

“The third cause is HIV whereas HIV-positive men are at a higher risk of developing this type of cancer due to their immune system being suppressed,” she says.

She details that most men experience most symptoms when the disease has spread across the body.

“Most symptoms present themselves when testicular cancer has localized around other areas of the body. It can be the lungs whereas the patient may experience mild cough, extortion, bodily weakness and loss of weight,” says Dr Aleesha.

According to her all men, like how women do breast exams, should be encouraged to do testicular self-exams at least once a month.

“Testicular self-exam is a very simple procedure that a man can do on his testes to see if there are changes. In case of any changes no matter how tiny they are, the man should immediately visit the doctor for further examinations,” Dr Aleesha advices.

She explains that testicular cancer is now globally known as one of the most curable cancers due to the treatment advancements that are surgery and chemotherapy.

Dr Aleesha states that these two treatments are based on the stage of cancer that a patient is at.

She also explains that there are many types of chemotherapies in accordance with the cancer stage of the patient.

“One of the challenges that surfaces when a patient is first diagnosed with testicular cancer is willingness to acknowledge their diagnosis and acceptance for the treatments that come with this disease. Most men believe that when the testes are completely treated, they no longer become men due to the state of confusion or doubt and how hard it is for them to accept the disease,” Dr Aleesha hints.

She further details that it is due to stigmatization of how the community barely discusses sexual health and diseases like testicular cancer, penal cancer and prostate cancer, that many people do not fully understand the ins and outs of these diseases.





Statistics

According to the global cancer statistics of 2020, there were about 47 men who were found with testicular cancer in Tanzania whereas amongst them, 22 men lives were claimed as a result of this cancer.

The statistics also revealed that testicular cancer ranked 34 in a list of 35 kinds of cancers whereas the ranking was based on the number of patients in Tanzania.