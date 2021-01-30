Why care must reach leprosy patients in deprived communities

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. People who are affected by Leprosy in informal settlements need more attention as the world seeks to eliminate the bacterial disease, says a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert Dr Ren Minghui.

Today, between 2 to 3 million people are living with disability and stigma as a result of leprosy. Despite the decline of leprosy cases in Tanzania and elsewhere around the world, experts are calling for concerted efforts to reach people in underserved communities.

“We need to ensure we are reaching the last patients who are often in remote areas or informal settlements. It is in these deprived communities where much of the world's remaining leprosy is concentrated,” says Dr Minghui, the WHO’s Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage / Communicable and Non-communicable Diseases.

Dr Minghui’s remarks come at a time when the WHO has just renewed partnership with a global firm Novartis—a move that aims to drive the global push towards making leprosy history.

The latest development will see Novartis donate multidrug therapy (MDT) medicines to treat leprosy up to the end of 2025.

Various studies have shown that the widespread use of MDT has led to a 95 per cent reduction in leprosy prevalence world-wide since its introduction in the 1980s, though more than 200,000 cases are still seen every year.

Advertisement

"Leprosy can be cured and prevented. With a comprehensive approach, we can see the end of leprosy,” said Dr Lutz Hegemann, Chief Operating Officer for Global Health at Novartis, revealing that Novartis is working with WHO and the Global Partnership for Zero Leprosy – together with other stakeholders – to develop improved access to MDT globally.