We’ll defeat all diseases by God’s help: Magufuli

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday said Tanzania will overcome diseases, including Covid-19, by adhering to directives issued by health authorities, by putting God first, by working hard, by remaining strong, and by being united.

Dr Magufuli made the statement in Morogoro Town shortly after launching the Sh17.696 billion Kingalu Market named in honour of a Luguru chief.

The Head of State commended clerics, Morogoro residents and the general public for their continued trust in God and that all diseases will be defeated in the name of God who is above everything.

“God is everything. We succeeded in the beginning; we will also succeed in future. We will always succeed because God has always been with Tanzanians,” he said.

“Fear is the worst sin in battling a disease. Therefore, I call upon Morogoro residents and Tanzanians in general to stand firm, work hard and use alternative measures including steaming. We will defeat this and everything will go.”

The Head of State reiterated the need for Tanzanians to work hard, remain strong and be united, insisting that Tanzania will emerge victorious with a large margin.

Dr Magufuli said Covid-19 forced people in foreign countries to remain under lockdown, something that stalled economic activities and ultimately plunged their states into food shortage and hunger.

President John Magufuli cuts the ribbon to inaugurate the over Sh17-billion Kingalu Market in Morogoro town yesterday. He is flanked by Minister of State for Regional Administration Selemani Jafo (right), Morogoro Urban MP AbdulAziz Abood and regional chief Loata Ole Sanare (left). PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

He called upon Tanzanians to produce more commercial and food crops in order to build a vibrant economy, saying stomachs don’t understand lockdowns as they keep demanding for food.

“Our country has entered a middle economy among a very few African countries. Therefore, let us continue working hard. I’m aware Morogoro has started regaining its industrial status by investing in leather, garments and many other factories,” he said.

He encouraged investors to continue building industries because these created jobs for Tanzanians.

“Morogoro residents should work hard as it rains everywhere in the country because this is the strategic agricultural production region,” he said.

The Head of State instructed the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, the Morogoro regional commissioner, the district commissioner, the mayor and the district executive director (DED) to end the rot discovered at the launched market.

According to him, it was unacceptable for municipal officials to hoard stalls for which they pay Sh20,000 to the authorities per month and in turn lease the same to traders at Sh50,000 per month.

One of the municipality workers identified by President Magufuli as Aika and other workers were ordered to stop the tendency and pay back the money if they were to protect their jobs.

“I don’t want to hear what happened in the next week attributing to demands of bylaws because bylaws cannot contradict laws enacted by Parliament. I want you, Minister Jafo to supervise this,” he said, adding.

“You should supervise this because those collecting commissions are not the ones who invested in constructing the facility. Traders should be given stalls - and make payments directly to the municipality via its account,” he said.

Earlier, the PO-RALG permanent secretary Joseph Nyamuhanga said the implementation of the project commenced on June 20, 2018 and was completed on July 20, 2020.

He said of the total Sh17.656 billion; Sh14.962 billion was the actual costs of the project and Sh2.693 billion was paid in terms of Value Added Tax (VAT).

He said operating under the supervision of the Morogoro Municipality Council had 304 shops, 900 stalls among other opportunities available for traders.

“The project is expected to generate Sh2.1 billion as compared to Sh576 million collected in the past and create 2,500 direct jobs to Tanzanians,” he said.