Nsekela: Policies key in women's empowerment

By Salome Gregory

Dar es Salaam. With a 20-year experience in the banking industry, Abdulmajid Nsekela, the Group Chief Executive Officer and the Managing Director of CRDB Bank PLC, acknowledges the contribution of women into his career growth..

He started job as a bank officer, but now, he leads one of the largest banks in Tanzania.

From retail, commercial, operations and control functions, Mr Nsekela remembers his mother as the first woman who shaped him to be who he is today.

Mr Nsekela says the role of a woman is beyond imagination. His mother who had 10 children supported his education through farming activities. She made sure her children went to school.

“After completing primary education, my mother enrolled me to a private school which was expensive. When it was time to pay school fees and she had not sold her crops, she moved around the village to borrow money and pay for me and she should pay back once she sold her crops. I still remember this,” says Mr Nsekela, the father of four. He remembers how she suffered to make things happen.

Mr Nsekela holds a Masters in Business Administration majoring in International Banking Finance (MBA-IBP) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PDGBA) from Birmingham University (UK).

He is married to his best friend Sekita Nsekela. He shares his personal story on the woman contribution to where he is now and then efforts he has made in supporting the women empowerment agenda in the country.

He gives another credit to his wife as well as she has always been able to give him the peace of mind and beautiful family and they live like friends.

“I don’t have stress. When I left for UK she knew it was going to be hard for me there. So she decided to join me and take care of me and their children. We have the most loving family. I don’t remember where we had a challenge. Managing this kind of job, which is stressful and time demanding, she has given me that free mind and my family is well taken care off,” says Mr Nsekela.

Career path

Mr Nsekela’s career started in Iringa when all activities in banking industry were purely manual. In just a year, he was selected to be part of the transition team that changed CRDB Bank culture. Through the experience he had from his studies, he found it easy to cope with his work, but he was not happy with working long hours due to balancing the day’s work.

“I always do better things and the right things all the time. So when I started working there we were working from 6am and leave offices at around 8pm. I was not happy. You know in the banking sector there is no way you can leave the office without balancing your daily work,” he says. He learned the environment by asking his colleagues and then he realised the challenge and it was based on how they worked. He worked on the challenge and instead of living the office at 8pm they left at 6pm.

According to him, majority of the workers had long time without on-job training. He refreshed their understanding by training them on the policies, procedures and he was spotted as one of the talented persons. He made many applications for different positions at the bank. Though he could not get all of the opportunities he applied but he never got disappointed. And when he got an opportunity to come back to Dar es Salaam in 1999 he decided to start saving some money for his further studies abroad. He met his wife in 1999 and that was love at first sight. She had just graduated her A-level studies and went for further studies. When he saw her going to the bank he thought she could be the one. Her composure, confidence and how she was able to build her argument, inquisitive mind and very professional took his mind.

“Are you looking for a friend or someone to marry? That was her first question to me when I approached her. I said to her, a person of my age with my integrity. I am not looking for someone to play with but someone to marry, are you ready?” says Mr Nsekela. He is lucky that his in-laws accepted his proposal and they got married in 2001. By the time he was going overseas for further studies they had two children already. After 10 years working with CRDB he got an opportunity at NMB. Through his career, he has been able to grow many women out there who are leading some institutions. He is happy that in his leadership journey he has been able to have a will as a leader to create competent people by enabling them and give them a chance to grow. Commenting on the policy at the CRDB, he said it aims at empowering women to grab big positions. According to him, there is a SHE initiative programme at the bank managed by women, some in the leadership category already and some are being groomed.

Adding to that he says, CRDB is full of millennials and “we have quite a number of women rising stars. We are working with IFC and we spotted about 100 talented women who are future leaders. And through the initiative (SHE), women are able to have time and discuss different topics.

He says women have to believe in themselves besides understanding that confidence is key. Leaders needs to create an environment that allows women to experience confidence and show their competence and expose them in a bigger picture and take up challenges.

Commenting on the guiding principles that he cannot compromise his leadership he says he trades money and basically he cannot compromise his integrity, being fair and treating people equally and avoid favouring people. He needs performing people, he can push for results and this makes his leadership style as involving and participatory. With this at a personal level he is sponsoring education of about six to seven girls. Being given an opportunity to have lunch with one woman, he says, he would like to meet President Samia (Suluhu Hassan) as her story is very inspirational and she is very resilient. A lot of things have changed since she became the President.

Being so specific, he says, the area of diplomacy has improved and there is a lot to learn. The persistence of her career journey is something I would like to learn and teach the only daughter and I would like to see her being someone one day. He added: We speak a lot about women empowerment and how we can support women. The biggest question is should we continue talking or creating conducive environment with proper policies to push the agenda at the national level.”



