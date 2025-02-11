RISING WOMAN 2025: Agnes’s journey on building finances at MCL

Twelve years ago she started as an Assistant Accountant at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL). She was then promoted to an Accountant then promoted to the Cost Accountant position.

Promotion after promotion went on to the Management Accountant position and now she is the Chief Accountant at MCL.

This is how Agnes Tesha climbed her career ladder and grew as a female through hard work, continuous learning, and dedication.

“Over the years, I have embraced challenges, sought for mentorship, and remained committed to excellence in financial management. My flexibility and leadership mindset have played a crucial role in my journey,” said Tesha.

As the Chief Accountant her primary role is to drive business growth by strengthening financial systems and internal controls, ensuring transparency and compliance with International financial reports standards (IFRS), and ensure correct payments of taxes and filling at Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) is done on time through monthly tax health check and engagement of consultancies to avoid unnecessary fines and penalties.

“I focus on maximizing value for money in all transactions and processes, optimizing financial efficiency. I work to enhance cash flow liquidity, ensuring the company has the financial stability needed to meet daily operational demands and sustain long-term success,” she said.

Resonating this year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Her Impact’ she connects the theme by mentoring and empowering other women at the workplace.

She believes in creating opportunities for women to grow, breaking barriers, and fostering an environment where women’s contributions are recognized and valued.

Being asked why her role is important to the growth and sustainability of MCL she said, ensuring financial stability, compliance, and strategic decision-making at MCL.

Maintaining accurate financial reports for decision making and business visibility, optimizing resources, and providing insights for sustainable growth, she said.

She said, her role is crucial to the company as it ensures employees get paid on time and are assured of the company stability as employees will have a sense of job security and result to commitment at work.

Commenting on why having women in the top positions of making decisions because of diversity in leadership leads to better decision-making, innovation, and overall business success.

She said women bring unique perspectives, problem-solving skills, and emotional intelligence that enhance organizational growth.

“Having more women in leadership helps break gender biases, inspires future generations, and ensures policies are more inclusive and equitable. When women are part of key decisions, businesses and economies boom because they consider a broader range of needs and opportunities,” said Tesha.

Her leadership journey is guided by integrity and ethics. As an accountant, honest and transparency are the foundation of trust and credibility in leadership.

She said it is important to do the right thing even when no one is watching. She always takes responsibility for her decisions and actions while also holding others accountable.

Advising women who want to excel in their careers as accountants she said, they should stay updated on financial regulations, pursue relevant certifications like CPA, Association of Chartered (ACCA) Certified and Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

She said, the World is changing through different innovations and technologies. It is very important for women to be on the fore front and make sure they adapt to what the market needs.

“Being at MCL for 12 years has exposed me to a lot of in house training that have resulted to leaning on job trainings and gave me an opportunity to maintain the needed standards in my field of work, “said Agnes.