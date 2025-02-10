RISING WOMAN 2025: Step out of your comfort zone and own your space

Alona Tarimo is a dynamic business leader from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, renowned for her expertise in the media and advertising industry.

Over the years, she has excelled in key managerial roles at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), including serving as Market Development Manager, Business Manager, and Agency Manager.

Her strategic vision and innovative approach have driven remarkable growth, earning her respect and admiration in the business community.

Currently, Ms Tarimo serves as the MCL Business Manager overseeing the finance sector. She is a firm believer in empowering women to pursue their dreams and to put in the necessary effort to achieve their goals. “Embrace new experiences, take care of your appearance, and remember that how we present ourselves matters. Take action and make things happen,” she said.

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) theme, ‘Accelerating Her Impact,’ resonates deeply with Ms Tarimo.

She highlights the importance of women being mindful of their well-being, including what they eat and how they interact with others, as these aspects play a significant role in their personal and professional lives.

For her, this theme aligns with the values she has practiced throughout her life and career values that have enabled her to inspire and mentor others while balancing the demands of leadership and personal life.

Ms Tarimo’s journey to leadership is a testament to perseverance and vision. She holds an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from the College of Business Education and an MBA in Corporate Management from Mzumbe University.

In addition to her academic achievements, she has honed her leadership skills through specialized courses at the Uongozi Institute, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), and Strathmore Business School. These credentials have equipped her with the tools to navigate the complex challenges of business management while fostering innovation and collaboration.

Known for her collaborative spirit and forward-thinking mindset, Ms Tarimo continues to inspire her teams and shape the future of business at MCL. Outside of her professional pursuits, she enjoys yoga, traveling, and music, reflecting a well-rounded and vibrant personality. Her ability to balance work and personal life is a source of inspiration for many women striving to excel in both spheres.

Before joining MCL, Ms Tarimo worked for a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that managed a trust fund. While she gained valuable experience in this role, her dreams always revolved around becoming a leader, a vision she had nurtured from a young age.

“I envisioned myself as a manager even when I was young,” she shares. Her determination and hard work eventually led her to managerial positions where she could inspire and guide others.





The Role of Mentorship

For Ms Tarimo, mentoring others is not just a professional responsibility but a personal mission. She believes that mentorship is crucial for nurturing future leaders and creating a culture of growth and innovation.

“Mentorship is about sharing knowledge, experiences, and encouragement. It’s about helping others see possibilities they may not have envisioned for themselves,” she explains.

Through her roles at MCL, Ms Tarimo has mentored numerous colleagues, empowering them to achieve their potential and take on greater responsibilities. She emphasizes the importance of listening, providing constructive feedback, and leading by example. “When you mentor someone, you are not just teaching them skills, you are also instilling confidence and a sense of purpose,” she adds.

Ms Tarimo’s mentorship efforts extend beyond the workplace. She actively participates in community programs aimed at empowering women and youth, believing that societal progress hinges on inclusive opportunities and support. Her commitment to mentorship is rooted in her belief that everyone deserves a chance to grow and succeed, regardless of their background.

As a mother of three boys, wife, and professional, Ms Tarimo exemplifies the modern woman who seamlessly integrates her personal and professional identities. Her story is a reminder that with determination, resilience, and the right support, women can achieve their dreams and inspire others to do the same.

In reflecting on her journey, Ms Tarimo urged women to see the importance of believing in oneself and staying committed to one’s goals. “Success is not a straight path. It’s a journey of ups and downs, but with perseverance and a positive mindset, anything is possible,” she says.





A Role Model and Inspiration

Ms Tarimo’s journey has been shaped by her role models, particularly Asha Rose Migiro, a Tanzanian diplomat and politician. “I admired Migiro from a very young age,” she recalls. “There was a time when one of my supervisors gave me the nickname ‘Asha Rose Migiro.’ I am not sure what they saw in me or what we discussed that made them call me that, but it was truly inspiring.” This admiration fueled her determination to pursue leadership roles and strive for excellence.

Handling Stress as a Leader

Of course, success always comes with some level of stress. Managing people is especially challenging because you have to handle both performance and personality. One thing she has learned is that she does not make decisions on the spot; instead, she takes time to think twice and process things carefully.”

If it’s an email to reply, I take my time to respond. I don’t rush. I carefully consider my response, and if I feel the matter is too complex for me to handle alone, I share it with a trusted person who can provide a different opinion or perspective. After that, I made my decision.

Ms Tarimo also relies on a strong support system to navigate challenging times. Her family, including her husband and three sons, plays a vital role in providing emotional support and balance. “My family keeps me grounded. They remind me of what truly matters and give me the strength to face any challenge,” she says.