Rising woman: One woman’s quest to end ‘menstrual period poverty’

Dar es Salaam. We live in a world where talking about menstruation has become a normal thing. However, this is largely limited to urban centres.

The case is vastly different in rural Tanzania where women and girls have limited access to sanitary pads. This is compounded by society’s lack of knowledge on how to deal with menstruation. As such - and, in the event that a woman is seen with a period-related blood stain - she is usually scolded by fellow women, sneered at, and even isolated by the community.

The Citizen Rising Woman sat with Ms Mwanaidi Mwilima, the CEO and Founder of Jollie Re-Usable Pads & Accessories. This is a social enterprise that started in Tanzania, and manufactures reusable sanitary pads, diapers and breast pads.

When one meets Ms Mwanaidi, one will almost instantly notice that she is a self-driven individual who likes to leave things better than the way she found them. Ms Mwanaidi identifies herself as the advocate for Menstrual Hygiene Management for girls and women in Tanzania. She was born in 1985 in Arusha, and has seven siblings, all belonging to what she describes as a lovely unified extended family from both her mother’s and father’s side.

Ms Mwanaidi says when growing up, her parents would not fit the wealthy cap, but they were/are hardworking moderate-income earners, that thrive on making personal progress and raising responsible God-fearing children.

Ms Mwanaidi and her siblings were always expected to work hard in school and during the holidays they were expected to participate in chores and expected to be prayerful and always to be aware and responsible.

“Managing these expectations for my parents and myself has left me aware and confident. I would say it has shaped the fundamentals of the person I am today by a big percentage,” she adds. She does not shy off from appreciating the advantage she has had, she states that she was lucky and privileged enough to get exposed to the world from a very young age.

She attained her primary and secondary education in Nairobi, Kenya before moving to Kampala, Uganda. Thereafter, she attained a BA (Hons) degree in Business Administration, and an MBA, Majoring in Management from a university in Malaysia.

Ms Mwanaidi is married and now the mother of twins, a boy and girl from whom she says she learns a lot - especially on her strengths and weaknesses. Ms Mwanaidi is currently a day worker with an FMCG, as a procurement expert, but she also runs Jollie, which she credits as her safe space and project of passion. She Previously worked in the Tourism Industry at a hunting company as a procurement and logistics head.

Ms Mwanaidi just like most entrepreneurs, has had several business ventures that didn’t pick up as well, failed and cost her a lot of emotions, time and money. She lived by words of Sergey Brin, the Co-Founder of Google that say ‘The only way you are going to have success is to have lots of failures first.’ So, she kept pursuing her dreams, breaking barriers and forging my way forward. But when the right time arrived her quest for being impactful to her community and her entrepreneurial desire realised that she could solve the inadequacy of menstrual hygiene necessities situation in Tanzania by making supplies affordable reusable products, Jolie was then born and up to date it is one of the best solutions and a successful venture. Ms Mwanaidi today shares her story for the sole purpose of motivate other people to decide to be the change they want to see in the world.

“I remember the dream all began when I had turned 30 years old, and for me this was my make-or-break moment. Everything I was doing seemed monotonous and I couldn’t see the value it was adding to myself or the people and community around me and it is at this point that I built a business idea around my experience and encounter I had with a young Maasai girl in Monduli who did not have the necessary ‘period solutions.’

“At the time I had treated the situation as an isolated one, but with a bit more research it dawned on me that there is a huge gap on Menstrual Hygiene Management knowledge as well availability of sustainable cost-effective period solutions in Tanzania and the world in general. I felt that I had a role to play to bridge the gap and make a difference together with other stakeholders. I decided to be the change I want to see,” she said.

Ms Mwanaidi’s greatest achievement is carrying her twins throughout a very challenging pregnancy - and also says raising twins is not as easy as it is generally thought. Mothering - especially being a mother to twins on a daily basis - is a great achievement for her, followed by founding Jollie Reusable Pads and Accessories, her other pride.

Ms Mwanaidi has stage two endometriosis this led her to miss a lot of class time and now workdays due menstrual pains, she still soldiers on and compensate time loss working twice as hard to make sure her absence is not felt for the days that she is not well.

‘’The only way you are going to have success is to have lots of failures first,’’ says Sergey Brin, Google co-Founder. “So, I keep pursuing my dreams, breaking barriers - and forging my way forward.

Most women most withhold from expressing their fears, but with the global situation currently Mwanaidi, can’t help but wonder if the future has a lot more uncertainties that will come with it and if it’s so she fears on how she will care for herself, family and business in this current environment let alone the future. Just like the many of us she wonders how swiftly will the new normal be adopted and although she does not full give credit to fear she does not hesitate to express that the lack of clarity and uncertainty does bring anxiety.

Ms Mwanaidi knows that as a woman she is depended on by her family, friends and the community she serves and therefore she takes initiatives such as doing digital detox and engaging in some wellness activities such as Yoga, meditation and reading a lot as well as maintain a growth mindset. Ms Mwanaidi dreams of a future where Tanzania gets a written policy in place for handling Menstrual Hygiene Management issues and end period poverty, she dreams of a time when Gender Equality will be attained and dreams of a future where my business is successful and changing lives not only in Tanzania but across Africa.

To make this happen, Mwanaidi has personally invested in ‘Mindset Transformation’ for girls and women to shift to re-usable as opposed to disposable pads; and advocates policy and laws on the use of suitable pads. She and her team regularly communicate on these matters through print and the electronic media, engaging in promotions, public& private dialogues with all stakeholders - and liaising with financial institutions for business capitalisation.

Jollie faces challenges especially when it comes to cultures and taboos to discuss menstruation in public as well as limited purchasing power by majority of rural girls and women, but the company is committed to maintaining an open discussion to enlighten rights of girls and women on menstrual hygiene.



