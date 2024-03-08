Ruth Kalonga's remarkable journey to banking success

Dar es Salaam. Ruth Kalonga is not just a capable and ambitious woman; she is a testament to the power of determination and self-motivation.

With over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Ruth has forged a path of success, showcasing her leadership skills in various departments such as cash management, electronic banking, client delivery, and trade products.

Currently serving as the Head of Transaction Banking at NCBA Bank Tanzania Limited, Ruth's academic background includes a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a BSc in Computer Science, both from the University of Dar es Salaam.

Ruth's journey in banking began in 2003, when she joined Citibank Tanzania Limited as an electronic banking support. In a short span, she ascended to lead the Electronic Banking Unit in 2004.

Her appointment as head of electronic banking is one of her significant milestones, having transitioned from a contracted employee with only six months of banking experience.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Ruth shares, “My passion for banking continued to grow, leading me to transition to the After-Sale Service department as an assistant manager of Client Delivery in 2006.”

“By 2013, I was promoted to manager level and then moved to the trade products department, where I supported the bank’s trade products business.”

In 2015, Ruth joined NCBA Bank (formerly Commercial Bank of Africa) as the Channel Development Manager, where she spearheaded the development of various channels for the bank’s customers, including payment and collection channels.

Her dedication and expertise led her to advance to senior manager in cash management and eventually to her current role as Head of Transaction Banking.

Ruth's passion for banking ignited during her secondary school days. She used to admire bank workers, particularly a neighbour employed at the Bank of Tanzania, who always looked smart and exuded professionalism.

“The smart appearance of bank employees inspired me to pursue a career in banking,” she recalls.

Despite pursuing science subjects and becoming a computer expert, Ruth remained steadfast in her dream of becoming a banker.

When the opportunity arose to work at Citibank after completing her bachelor's degree, Ruth seized it eagerly, fulfilling her lifelong aspiration.

Navigating through her career, Ruth acknowledges the challenges faced by women, especially in balancing personal and professional responsibilities.

She emphasises the importance of maintaining balance and self-care amidst demanding job and family schedules.

She acknowledges, however, that it’s not always easy, especially when trying to achieve both personal and career goals. She says there are a lot of sacrifices involved in being a wife, mother, and leader.

In her daily role, Ruth provides leadership in driving the bank’s strategic plans, focusing on the growth of the transaction banking business, delivering digital products and services, and fostering innovation in business development and solution customisation.

She also implements a robust compliance management system, builds trust through training and awareness programmes, invests in modern security and cloud-based systems, and develops a client experience culture to effectively address challenges.

Inspired by the former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr Asha Rose Migiro, Ruth believes in excelling both professionally and personally.

“Dr Asha Rose Migiro has been my all-time role model. When I first learned about her, I too wanted to be like her and excel in both my career and as an individual.”

“She inspired me because, despite being a wife and a mother, she managed to serve her roles well, becoming the first in so many things. If she could, why not me?”

Ruth believes in the power of mentorship and has therefore mentored and continues to mentor people she works with.

Commenting on this year’s International Women’s Day theme of inspiring inclusion, Ruth says, “I believe when we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world.”

She says when women are encouraged and inspired by others, they tend to get a sense of empowerment to achieve greatness and be fearless, fulfilled, and productive.

This, according to her, is essential to the health and social development of families, communities, and countries at large.

Her journey exemplifies resilience, dedication, and leadership, inspiring women worldwide to pursue their dreams and contribute to a more inclusive and empowered society.