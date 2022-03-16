Scolastika advises women not to doubt their abilities

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Most women are more likely to attribute their success to luck because they usually express doubt in their abilities and experience anxiety on their performance.

But Human Resources Director at Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd, Scolastika Augustine, says women need to understand that different people bring their own unique qualities.

Instead of having self-doubt, they need to embrace the qualities because female-led businesses actually outperform those led by males.

She tells the Rising Woman Initiative that women need to let go of their self-doubt and embrace those good qualities.

She is the passionate Human resource director with over 10 experiences in recruiting, employee engagement, capability development and people management.

Scolastika graduated from the University of Dar es Salaam in 2007 and went to Mzumbe University to pursue a Master’s degree of Science in Human resources management in 2017.

She has been in the company for 10 years, all these because of the company’s value more about merits, there is no favouritism in Coca Cola Kwanza because every individual is treated equally.

Responding to a question about knowing where she wanted to be in her career journey, Scolastika narrated that she didn’t have a clear picture of where she wanted to be.

“You know there are times when our road map didn’t have a clear path to dream about. You might find a roadblock somewhere, perhaps I had other thoughts that lead me to be here today,” said Scolastika.

It is true that women are now breaking the glass ceiling, but there are still other women who are still struggling to truly thrive in finding mentors.

According to Scolastika, mentoring programmes are versatile solutions that can help any individual with their career development because they can facilitate leadership skills development.

“I have been attached to different coaches and outside the country, they played significant roles in my career to become the person I’m today,” said Scolastika.

She added that, coaching helps unfold what is real within, they change the way people think. It’s very important for women to have coaches because these are the people who hold our hands and women have important things to learn from them.

When talking about mentors, you get the chance to gain experience for somebody else but in coaching you will get the chance to be unleashed from something that is within you, it gives you the opportunity to realize yourself.

She always believes that the reason why organisations do not prioritise and retain women leadership to the top management is all about exposure. If the company has been exposed to different countries, they will learn something unique and useful about women in leadership.

“A company like Coca cola is an expanding company so it has a kind of exposure and that’s why we have a total of 40 percent of women in leadership positions,” said Scolastika.

Adding that, sometimes the result of a tradition of how we are raised, male is seen as the most gender supposed to lead everything. The world is opening up, thinking and perception is changing.

According to Scolastika, she explains that to empower women to be in the leadership position, we need to start from the family level because that is where a young girl spends most of her time.

“To succeed we must understand where we need to empower those women, because I believe if we start from the family level then it will be a good idea. After that we go to school,” she said.

She further explains that on that point, there is a need to show the treatment between girls and women, because if we want to treat girls, we must give them opportunity just like the men for giving them equal chances.

While still not the big case anymore for women to reach the top management level at an organization, still there are a number factors that bring them down whatever they try.

According to Scolastika, the number reasons why women are not able to reach the top is because of self-doubt, it is killing their confidence because they feel like they don’t deserve it.

“Apart from self-doubt, the impact of culture also plays a huge role because of the mindset that people have about women. Even the environment also acts as the barrier because there is not good enough support for them,” she says.

She added that, sometimes women don’t want to put themselves in a huge performance, at Coca Cola kwanza they always look for the performance if some can’t do it then there is no chance.

Responding to the question about the benefit of having a woman as the leader in the organization, Scolastika narrates that women run staff more complexly because of being able to know how to handle things.

“Women help fix things very easily because if we are capable of doing something then we can do it. Sometimes it is not a matter of gender, it is just a matter of the brain that takes the benefit of women to lead,” she says.

Sometimes women at the top help inspire others to become role models, having the man as the top leader is normal but for women is different because everything will be surprising on that matter.

In the process of any career journey, majorities encounter a lot of challenges. Some improve themselves because of the challenges while others fail to reach their dream.

Scolastika explains to us that women need to take challenges as part of their lives because sometimes it unleashes our true potential in life, and helps us know our powers.

“The challenges that I go through shift me into a different person but sometimes you get the options to package your challenges. The best way to solve your challenges is by packaging them because packaging counts a lot,” she narrates.

According to her, she believes that if women always show their full potential and are given second chances to prove what they need to show, they need to show their full potential.

“What I like to say for the young women who dream to be at the top management, always making sure that you go for what you want and never stop learning. Learning helps keep our mind updated to different situations,” she says.