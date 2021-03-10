Why gender balance matters in Tanzania

At the ceremony 10 different companies that provide services and produce a variety of products won The Citizen Rising Woman’s award in recognition of their contribution in empowering women in the workplace.

Dar es Salaam. The Citizen Rising Woman initiative that kicked off a month long campaign reached its climax on Monday, March 8, 2021.

On the day, on which the world marked the International Women’s Day, a ceremony was held bringing together various stakeholders to celebrate the achievements of women in Tanzania and around the globe.

MCL managing director hands over an award to NMB's Ruth Zaipuna at The Citizen Rising Woman initiative which was held on March 8 at Serena Hotel.

At the ceremony 10 different companies that provide services and produce a variety of products won The Citizen Rising Woman’s award in recognition of their contribution in empowering women in the workplace.

The awards were in two categories, namely, the Rising Woman Awards and the Woman of the Future Awards.

In the first category of Rising Woman, award-winning companies included AAR Insurance. In this company’s recruitment programme, emphasis is put on gender equality as well as to give priority to female applicants with 44 percent of its staff being female.

Panelist Anabahati Mlay receives an award at the Citizen Rising Woman Initiative, looking on is MCL's former Managing Director Francis Nanai.

In management, AAR has 86 percent of seniors being female.

Another is the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) which had 83 percent of women in the top six positions in the corporate service unit which includes human resource, finance and administration services and in business among other initiatives.

Empress Furniture Limited had 80 percent of women representation in the company, with more than 50 representation of women in management.

Empower was also another organization that won the award. It had more than 70 percent representation of women in management and decision making positions.

When former meets current - MCL current Managing director Bakari Machumu hands over an award to his predecessor Francis Nanai at The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative

Minet also won the award for such efforts to promote female in leadership positions.

For the Woman of the Future Awards, which recognized unique and impactful organization initiatives that advance gender balance in the workplace, KCB’s 2Jiajir women empowerment programme, which was developed to address the challenges that women faced was among the reasons why the bank deserved an award.

The bank also had initiated a gender and finance inclusion policy among others, which led to the promotion of women in leadership as well as created a conducive environment for the group to thrive.

Another winner of the award was the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF). This had an Equal Employment Opportunity Policy and Diversity Policy aiming to promote gender balance and diversity at the leadership level in the organization.

Nexia SJ Tanzania was among the winners. The company had HR policies that support women to step up to senior positions as indicated on the staff policy.

KCB Bank's head of marketing and communications Christine Manyenye receives her award from the Deputy minister for Information, sports, Arts and Culture Abdallah Ulega

Also Coca Cola and CRDB Bank were among the winners of this years The Citizen Rising Women initiative awards.

Meanwhile, during the ceremony, the deputy minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Abdallah Ulega, who graced the event said that the number of women in government has been going up during the past few years.

He said initiatives such as The Citizen Rising Woman should always be supported so as to ensure that the country continues to increase women in leadership positions.

MCL's acting managing director Bakari Machumu in a group picture with sponsors and award winners at the climax of The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative an event that was organised to mark the International Women's Day



The initiative is the project by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) under its flagship ‘The Citizen’ which aimed at promoting gender balance in organizations as well as profiling series of women leaders in management positions ahead of the International Women’s Day.

On this day, various stakeholders gathered where they highlighted ways in which women can be made part of the decision makers.

CCBRT’s CEO Brenda Msangi said that for a person to become a leader, they must embrace the challenges that come with the position, noting that women should take up opportunities as they unfold

Ms Annabahati Mlay, The Female Future Programme coordinator at the Association of Tanzania’s Employers (ATE), observed that both private and governmental organizations have to create an environment for the betterment of women in their lines of work.

She urged women to understand that their responsibilities go beyond the workplace so they need to be more self-aware in order to take up leadership positions.

Vodacom’s CEO Hashim Hendi said women must be appreciated for their efforts to push for gender equality from the family and societal levels.

For Ms Ruth Zaipuna, NMB Plc chief, women must learn the art of grabbing career opportunities when they present themselves.

“Women should refrain from using excuses that will only sway them away from achieving goals,” she said.