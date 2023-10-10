Digital world: Why it is crucial for children to be tech-savvy

In an increasingly digital world, proficiency in navigating technology is a vital skill for future success.

Technology has become an integral part of our lives, from daily interactions to accessing educational resources.

As technology rapidly advances and plays pivatal roles in our lives, equipping primary school children with requisite skills to be tech-savvy has become crucial for their success in the digital world in future.

By fostering a healthy relationship with technology, parents can unlock a world of learning opportunities while instilling responsible digital citizenships to their children.

Embracing technology as an ally rather than a threat, parents can empower their children to effectively navigate the complexities of the digital era, shaping them into confident, adaptable, and future-ready individuals.

Jenga Hub is one of the few hubs in the country that offer lessons in the code language.

Learning to code is like learning a new language. However, to excel and to become fluent requires commitment, repeated exercise, and continuous immersion in technology.

The hub has already taught more than 9,500 students, trained 300 teachers and instructors, and established its clubs in 50 schools across the country.

Jenga Hub’s programme officer, Lupyana Mbembati, says that through an age-appropriate, carefully designed curriculum with a combination of concepts and project-based learning, students build a solid foundation of computational thinking and acquire industry-ready STEM, coding, and design thinking skills.

“We host children from schools around us and teach them these important skills through structured courses that help them learn the basics of computer programming while improving their coding, robotics, and numeracy skills,” he shares.

To cultivate children’s curiosity, Lupyana says instructors guide them through their projects towards the end of each term.

“Through the process, children learn to create their own mobile apps from the idea stage to reality,” he reveals.

According to him, the hub aims to equip teachers with the necessary tools and skills that will help them impart digital knowledge to children in classrooms and beyond the classroom.

“We provide teachers with the necessary information that upgrades their digital skill set through training programmes like Scratch as well as through our design thinking workshops. These teachers become the future educators,” he says.

He further adds that the established school clubs organise extracurricular activities in school settings for young people between the ages of seven and 12.

“Clubs are co-facilitated by the hub’s trained teachers and volunteers and supported by our hub by providing curriculum, resources, and tools to the clubs,” he says.

Clubs run for an hour once to twice a week within the precinct schools, aiming to encourage members to apply their creativity through technology.

“Our enhanced learning experience equips our young learners with the necessary skills required to ensure improved learning outcomes and lifelong learning,” he says.

At the club sessions, members follow the project guides created. The projects introduce coding concepts one by one, letting learners progressively build their knowledge.

“Our instructors provide support to help our members’ progress through our projects, to create games, animations, and web pages.”

Lupyana advises parents to encourage hands-on experiences for their children to enhance technological fluency.

“Introducing children to age-appropriate educational apps, coding games, or tech-related toys can kindle their interest and foster a deeper understanding of how technology works,” he says.

Additionally, he says supporting and participating in school initiatives, such as technology-related extracurricular activities or conferences, can further empower children and enhance their skills.

Joachim Patrick, 10, a standard three pupil at Msasani Primary School, says that before he joined the hub, he was too afraid to try anything related to technology.

“I could not even turn on my father’s computer at home, although he kept encouraging me to learn how to use it. It feels good to try new things in life,” he shares.

Seven months after joining the hub, Joachim is already a computer expert and is currently practising browsing electronic libraries to search for different books. “I can now even install Windows on my father’s laptop without anyone’s help,” he says.

Magdalena Mathias says the hub has helped pave the way for her to recognise technology and be assertive. “I knew nothing more than turning on the television, but now I teach my friends how to use a computer and a mobile phone,” the 11-year-old says, adding that she

is now confident enough to learn and try anything using computer systems.

Her father, Mathias Mashaka, says he decided to let his daughter learn about technology because, in the current world, technology controls almost everything.

“For her to be technology-friendly and savvy means she is now friendlier to the world around her, more than before” he says.

He advises parents to offer a friendly environment for their children to learn and apply technology because that’s where the world is headed.

Joachim’s father, Patrick Mrisho, says when his son joined the Jenga Hub Club at school, he didn’t believe it would amount to anything useful.

“I just decided to let him join, but after some time I got to know how important it is for a child to be taught technology-related lessons. Today he teaches me how to use the computer.”

Antony Pius, a teacher at Msasani Primary School, says in an age dominated by rapid technological advancements, digital literacy is no longer optional but rather a necessity.

“By learning to utilise technology effectively and responsibly, primary school children can develop a range of vital future-ready skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration. These skills are essential in fostering innovation and preparing them for success in a progressively digital environment,” he says.

Mr Antony warns that parents must ensure a healthy balance.

“Setting limits on screen time, establishing technology-free zones, and encouraging alternative activities such as outdoor play, creative hobbies, or reading help maintain a healthy balance between technology and other aspects of a child’s life,” he says.

By promoting effective technology habits, parents can help children develop a sense of self-regulation and prevent potential addiction or dependence.

Parents’ attitudes and behaviours towards technology must play a significant role in shaping their children’s views towards technology.

“Demonstrating responsible and positive technology usage, such as avoiding excessive screen time or showing critical thinking when evaluating information found online, sets an example for children to follow,” he notes.

Engaging in technology-related activities together, such as playing educational games or researching topics of interest, not only fosters bonding but also demonstrates the positive aspects of technology.