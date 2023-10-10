Young broadcaster making waves in sports

In the world of sports reporting, a remarkable talent is emerging, and she's only 13-years-old.

Shamim Sachin, a young girl from Tanzania is making waves in the sports broadcasting industry with her own segment called "Off the Pitch” through her Instagram account, @isthatshamim.

With a following of approximately 122 thousand, Shamim managed to secure an interview with one of Tanzania's biggest sports icons, president of the Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga), Hersi Ally Said.

According to her, her dreams into the world of journalism were inspired by her family friend's sister and manager, Meena Ally, who is a media personality.

“I was in a restaurant and I met Meena Ally. When I approached her and shared my dream with her, Meena told me that if I wanted to be like her, then I should stand where I am and present anything in my mind in front of other people at the restaurant. I was nervous at first because there were so many people in the restaurant, but I believed in myself and I did it,” she says.

She also added that while showcasing her talent, communication manager of Azam FC, Hashimu Ibwe was there and he became a source for Shamim during that reporting exercise.

“That was my first interview which I uploaded for the first time onto my Instagram page, that was a momentous day for me,” she adds.

When it comes to sports reporting, she was inspired by sports anchors such as James Turpa and Ricardo Momo.

Apart from broadcasting, she is a Form 2 student and an avid sportswoman who plays the midfield position for her school team.

Shamim shares that focus is what helps her manage and balance school and extra-curricular activities.

“I believe being a student doesn’t mean I can’t do something else. The key is to set a schedule to manage your time,” says Shamim.

Her unique segment, which she named "Off the Pitch," delves into the stories of athletes, exploring their life journeys and other stories off the field.

“I would really like to take this opportunity to tell every child, especially girls, who have the same dream as mine, to believe in themselves and prove to the world that girls can do it and we can change the world,” she says.