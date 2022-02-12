10 arraigned over Sh2.1 billion stolen online

By Berdina Majinge More by this Author

Iringa. Police in Iringa Region have arrested and arraigned 10 people suspected of online theft to the tune of Sh2.1 billion from digital payments firm Selcom Paytech Ltd.

The 10 were arraigned before the Iringa Resident Magistrate Court where they were charged with two counts of organising criminal gang and obtaining money fraudulently.

According to the defence lawyer Emmanuel Chengula, the court had no jurisdiction to hear the case and “we are working on bail while other procedures are ongoing.”

Addressing reporters yesterday, Iringa Regional Police Commander Allan Bukumbi said the stealing was made online between November 9 and 27 last year in different areas of Iringa, Dar es Salaam and Morogoro.

The RPC told the reporters that a Selcom Pay agent called Tyson Kasisi in Iringa Region, through the Selcom Pay Service, had illegally transferred cash to different mobile phone numbers and then took the money from different online financial service agents and different bank accounts.

“The suspected agent started to fraudulently send the money to himself and to other people by conniving with his criminal gang and managed to steal Sh2.1 billion,” said Mr Bukumbi.

However, he said the police managed to recover Sh956.97 million from the suspects who received part of the money with the aim of hiding it in different places including homes and fields.

“About Sh121.2 million is held up in one of the commercial banks in Iringa Region, being part of the crime. In our investigations, we have discovered that the cash theft was led by three people, Tyson Kasisi, Patrick Chalamila and Evaristo Chalamila, who are the main beneficiaries,” said the RPC.

The regional police boss said properties including four vehicles worth Sh303 million, which are part of the crime, had been seized.

He mentioned the makes of the seized vehicles as being a Scania truck worth Sh128 million, and Mitsubishi Fuso worth Sh75 million.

According to the RPC, the other seized properties are Toyota Harrier worth Sh72 million, and Nissan Juke worth Sh28 million.

“We have also seized a Toyota IST vehicle which was used in ferrying the stolen money from Madibira in Mbarali District and Ilula in Kilolo District to the hiding place in Kilombero District of Morogoro,” said the RPC.



