A new dawn in Zanzibar: Why we must all play our part

By Khaleed Said Suleiman More by this Author

A new tomorrow would be made possible by building one Zanzibar community, and strengthening the bonds of social and national cohesion among us.

For more than half a century, we endured the pain of internal conflicts and bitter divisions based on religion, race and political ideologies. But hostility and hatred are no match for justice; they offer no pathway to peace; and they must not stand between the people of Zanzibar and a future of reconciliation and hope.

The choice of reconciliation is not only that of ACT-Wazalendo versus SMZ/CCM. It is the past versus the future. It is time for Zanzibaris to move towards that social and cultural future together. Yes it won’t be easy, it won’t happen overnight but we have to work for it, fight for it, and most of all, believe in it.

We can have political differences without turning against each other. We can disagree without assuming that it’s motivated by malice. We can treat one another as patriots even if we disagree, as Zanzibaris who love our country equally. But we must be honest if we want to be truly free. We cannot reach any serious reconciliation without honesty. It is bound to fail.

That’s the future we must seek together. To believe we can bridge our differences, and choose cooperation over conflict — that is not weakness, that is strength. It is a practical necessity in our beautiful interconnected cosmopolitan Zanzibar.

Zanzibar cannot return to the old ways of conflict and mistrust. We cannot look backwards. We live in an integrated island — one in which we all have a stake in each other’s success. And if we cannot work together more effectively, we will all suffer the consequences. And the pillars of that success are clear: the pragmatic leadership by President Hussein Mwinyi; an effective public bureaucracy; effective control of corruption; reliance on the “best and brightest” citizens through investment in education; development that provides opportunity for all people and not just some; a sense of national identity that rejects conflict for a future of peace and reconciliation.

Advertisement

Together, we can see that future for Zanzibaris on the horizon. But tough choices have to be made in order to arrive at that destination. We can’t be complacent and accept the world just as it is. We have to imagine what the world might be and then push and work toward that future. Progress requires that you honestly confront the dark corners of our own past; extend rights and opportunities to more of our citizens; see the differences and diversity of this beautiful island as a strength, and not a weakness. That’s the path to progress.

We should also remember that there’s a close link between economic growth and political stability. Zanzibar’s stability will come only when our legal system will be “clear, secure and efficient”. In legal terms, this implies that the consequences attached to the laws are predictable for everyone (clear), the law does not constantly change but it is rather reliable and efficient. These three key elements generate the required stability that attract investors.

Furthermore, we need to have an unwavering belief that strong education system supports economic growth. Education contribution is double folded: on one hand, education provides skilled workers with a higher marginal productivity of labor (with obvious consequences on the GDP). On the other hand, education provides positives externalities. Zanzibar must invest greatly in education by putting an effort to increase the prestige of teaching, recruits teachers from the top graduates in a system that is highly centralized” and train teachers in order to secure quality control on education.

Obviously, this cannot be done without a well-established government. A government that can guarantee security, avoid corruption and enforce the law. However, a well-established, law enforcing government alone cannot guarantees the success. The government should also be benevolent in recognising what stands at the heart of the success for an island without raw material that can count only on its-own. And that is education. And that, it is, the true spell of magic that will be behind Zanzibar success.

Zanzibar have to compensate for its absence of natural resources by investing heavily in education to enhance the skills of its population and to attract the “best and brightest” Zanzibaris who are inside and those in diaspora to join and remain in the public bureaucracy and government by its policies of meritocracy and paying these citizens competitive salaries. The government must view education as “a national investment” and has to increase government expenditure on education and put much emphasis on Mathematics, English and Science Studies.

It’s known that our new government that assumed office couple of months ago inherited a huge budget deficit. However, the government has to think of salary increases for senior civil servants and view the private sector as a serious competitor for talented personnel. Low salaries and slow promotion in the Administrative Service had contributed to its low recruitment and high resignation rates.

The government has to “pay civil servants market rates for their abilities and responsibilities” to attract and retain the talent that it needs” because paying civil servants adequate salaries is absolutely essential to establish and maintain the quality of public administration” in Zanzibar.

We need an undivided society, solidly behind a meritocratic system, pushing for higher standards of education, higher standards of performance, and meritocratic at every level.

Yes Zanzibar is a very small country but in many ways can again be the most successful and become the East Africa’s dream country. Zanzibar’s success in the old days (60s and 80s) says a great deal about how a country with virtually no natural resources can create economic advantages with influence far beyond its region and became a successful small country in a big world.

The Government of National Unity alone is not the change we seek. It is only the chance to make that change. We must remember that we too play an important part in his vision for change. We must become engaged citizens that are willing to stand up for what is right and just. Now we must channel that same energy towards addressing our country’s most pressing such as access to quality healthcare, education, employment opportunities and economic empowerment.

This is our time, this is our task and this is our moment. We stand at the dawn of that new day. Let us enjoy this historic achievement, but understand that we have much work to do to bring about the change that our country so desperately needs for so long.

We must help President Dr. Hussein reverse the damaging policies, and to positively move Zanzibar into remarkable future – one that begins to unshackle the burdens of our past and limited only by our capacity to dream a new future.

Let the fair of a new beginning begin. A new era, a new year, and a New and One Zanzibar.

For Zanzibar — the best is yet to come, Insha’Allah.





Khaleed Said Suleiman is a Tanzanian currently based in Toronto, Canada. Email: [email protected]