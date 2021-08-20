Abductions, killings rock Kilwa bodaboda business

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Kilwa. Security concerns have adversely affected bodaboda (motorcycle taxi) operations in Kilwa Masoko District following recent incidents of abductions and killings targeting owners of new motorcycles.

Recently, two bodaboda operators were abducted in tbe Sinza and Nangurukulu areas in the district - thereby the operators stop business and ‘hide’ their motorcycles from 6pm.

Regarding the incidents, unknown assailants who pretended to be prospective passengers reportedly kidnapped the bodaboda operators, killed them and took the motorcycles with them.

“Both motorcyclists were killed - and the killers fled with their motorcycles,” said Mr Rashid Mkomweke, chairman of the Hunters Group of Bodaboda Operators based in Matandu Village in the district.

Speaking to The Citizen in the district, he said: “We have opted to park our motorcycles at around 6pm fearing being attacked by criminal elements,” he said.

Sometimes, the attackers pretend that their motorcycles have broken down somewhere, and ask for assistance from other motorcycle riders - and then attack the latter as they take them to the site of their allegedly broken-down motorcycles.

At other times, a woman pretending to be a customer would pretend to have dropped valuable belongings such as a mobile ’phone - and hire a bodaboda to take her to the scene where she allegedly dropped it. On reading the imaginary spot, “criminals would emerge from the bush and attack the bodaboda operator, rob him - and, as likely as not, kill him,” Mr Mkomweke said.

But, a representative of the Matandu Ward executive office, Mr Maki Msoka, allayed the fears, saying the suspects in the Sinza Area abduction and killing had been arrested for questioning by the police.

This was confirmed by the Kilwa District Officer Commanding Station, Superintendent Anna Tembo.

“The suspects are being interrogated by the police. Although the law doesn’t prevent bodabodas from operating 24 hours a day, the operators should do what they consider is right and safe for them, as the police cannot protect them everywhere all the time,” she said.

She also advised the operators against taking the law into their own hands and retaliate against offenders.

The Hunters Group of Bodaboda Operators was formed by 10 youth after receiving capacity-building training organised by Action Aid Tanzania.

“After the training, we prepared a constitution and registered the Group. We then obtained a Sh10 million loan from the district council - part of the 10 percent of government funds allocated for the youth, women and people with disabilities (PwDs),” said the group secretary, Mr Shaban Nyoni.

The Sh10 million was enough to procure four motorcycles, which were entrusted to Group members who must pay Sh8,000 a day to the Group. A group member interviewed by The Citizen, Mr Ausi Mnyaki, said they hope to secure motorcycles in the second phase of the scheme. Meantime, he engages in other income-generating activities.

All the foregoing came to light during a media operators’ tour to assess the impact of Action Aid Tanzania in empowering the youth and women in the district through the Kilwa Youth Development Initiative (Kiyodi) and the Tumaini Jipya la Wanawake Kilwa (Tujiwaki).