Activists call for death penalty abolition

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Rights activists are tussling with the government on whether the death penalty should be abolished or not.

This follows a debate on capital punishment which has been raging in the country for years now - and on which the government hesitates to make a decision on the matter. Instead, it encourages patience even as it deliberates over whether to abandon or continue enforcing the penalty.

A meeting held in Dar es Salaam yesterday - and which was convened by the European Union (EU) - attracted legal experts and other stakeholders, including local human rights activists who discussed the significance of adopting a moratorium on the death penalty, and the prospects of its abolition in Tanzania and East Africa.

Stakeholders severally referred to the consequential order made in late 2019 by the African Court for Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) directing Tanzania to take action to expunge from its Penal Code the mandatory imposition of death penalty in murder cases, a decision that to this day has never been implemented.

The conference - graced by the deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Mr Anastaz Mpanju - was a way to commemorate the International Day against Death Penalty which will be held globally tomorrow, October 10, 2021.

Giving his opening remarks, Mr Mpanju said that the issue of death penalty was being recognized in the country’s statutes insisting that there have been studies which indicated that public opinion was divided with some wanting it abolished and others objecting.

Advertisement

However, he said that the fact that there have been no executions in the last 25 years meant that Tanzania exercised an unofficial or de facto moratorium on death penalty and only continues to retain the penalty in compliance with the deterrence principle.

“The right to life is qualified, not absolute and Article 6 (2) of ICCPR provides that sentence of death may be imposed for the most serious crimes in accordance to the law in force at the time of the commission of the offence, hence the application of the capital punishment is still in compliance with international human rights standards,” he noted.

Mr Mpanju emphasized that the government cannot make decisions on its own calling for the society to be made to understand fast why they should abolish the punishment.

He said greater strength was needed in educating Tanzanians about the importance of avoiding crimes such as murder before they can decide to go away with the punishment.

For his part, the EU ambassador to Tanzania, Manfredo Fanti, said the death penalty has not been implemented in Tanzania since 1995 - something that only awaits a decision to do away with the punishment. But, he agreed with the government’s call for an inclusive approach on the matter.

“Tanzania has been abstaining from resolutions against the death penalty. But, we hope that in the near future the country will see the significance of abolishing the punishment,” he said.

Commenting on how fortunate he was not to rule on a case involving the death sentence in the years he served as a High Court Judge, retired Judge John Luhangisa said the government had no choice but to ratify and implement the decisions already made by AfCHPR.

“Frankly, the government has not been ready to formally abolish this punishment. However, this is the time it did away with this embarrassing sentence, as already directed by the AFCHPR,” he said.

Mr Luhangisa also said that there was no political will among senior government officials, including past presidents, to enforce the law, even as there is still a goodly umber of people the death row in prison awaiting execution - adding that even judges have never really approved existence of the death penalty.

“Even the president themselves were not willing or ready to endorse the penalty and this is the more reason why we must do away with the penalty,” he stressed.

The Tanzania Law Society president, Edward Hosea, said the death penalty was a punishment of the past, and the matter should be given priority through constant engagements between stakeholders and the government.