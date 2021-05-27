Africa court asks Tanzania to reconsider pullout

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. The African Court on Human and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) has implored Tanzania to reverse its recent withdrawal from the Court’s key declaration.

It said although countries have their own right to ditch the clause allowing individuals and NGOs to file cases directly before it, the move was not healthy to human rights protection.

“We will continue to press countries which have pulled out to reverse their decision,” said Nouhou Diallo, the deputy registrar of the Arusha-based judicial organ.

He said during an event held here on Tuesday to mark the African Union (AU) Day that as a host country, Tanzania has a high stake in the Court.

Tanzania is still a member of the court as it is a signatory to the 1998 protocol that founded AfCHPR, ratifying it before the court moved to Arusha in 2007.

Incidentally, Tanzania was one of ten or so AU member states which signed a declaration allowing individuals and NGOs to file cases directly before it.

However, the country withdrew from the Declaration made under Article 34 (6) of AfCHPR Protocol in November 2019, citing a number of inconsistencies. The government said that the decision was reached after the Declaration had been implemented “contrary to the reservations it submitted when making this Declaration”.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that the decision to withdraw from the contentious clause was meant to give enough room for NGOs to start with Tanzania’s courts before going to regional ones in their pursuit for justice.

Mr Diallo, who was speaking during an event held at St Augustine University campus here, wondered if the move was prompted by Tanzania having more cases at AfCHPR. He revealed that out of a total of 320 applications (cases) filed before the Court since it started operating in 2007, 65 per cent were from litigants in Tanzania.

He concurred with the remarks made by other speakers that some provisions with the African Court were not popular with many African leaders.

For instance, 297 applications made before the Court out of a total of 320, were filed by individuals from various countries party to the judicial organ.

“Is this the reason why only six countries (out of 55 AU member states) are remaining signatories to the clause allowing individuals to file cases directly,” he asked.

According to him, at one time there were 10 countries, including Tanzania, which had appended their signatures to the contentious provision.

Countries which pulled out are Tanzania (2019), Rwanda (2016), Benin and Cote d’Ivoire (2020). Those remaining are Tunisia, Ghana, Malawi, Burkina Faso, Mali and Gambia.

SAUT Arusha Campus’ Law dean Emmanuel Sood said that ditching of the NGO/individuals clause by some countries has added more woes to the Court.

Todate, only 31 out of the 55 AU member states have ratified the Protocol that established AfCHPR with a mandate to handle cases pertaining to human rights violations.

He urged it to pursue the issue of Tanzania’s withdrawal from the contentious provision, saying it does not augur well for the country as a host nation and its human rights record.

An assistant law lecturer Ms Magdalena Sylvester wondered as to why some African countries “willingly created AfCHPR” but do not allow their citizens to file cases before it.