All eyes on who will be next Vice President of Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. All eyes are now on who will be the next Vice President of Tanzania as Samia Suluhu Hassan, who held the position in the last five years, was sworn in as President. The 61-year old replaced John Magufuli, who died on Wednesday following ‘heart complications.’

According to Article 37(5) of the 1977 Union Constitution, Samia Suluhu Hassan is supposed to propose the name of the person who shall be Vice President after consultations with the ruling party CCM.

Such an appointment will be confirmed by the National Assembly by votes of not less than 50 percent of all the Members of Parliament. CCM’s Ideology and Publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole said on Thursday that the party’s Central Committee will hold a special meeting in Dar es Salaam today.

But he did not reveal the agenda.

Names started circulating on this, including Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, former cabinet minister January Makamba, Foreign Affairs minister Palamagamba Kabudi, Lands minister William Lukuvi and former minister Emmanuel Nchimbi who is now ambassador to Brazil.

However, political analysts could not identify one possible candidate for VP. They instead pointed out some of the qualities for the upcoming Vice President. University of Dar es Salaam’s Muhidini Shangwe said the incoming Vice President must have reconciliation motives to bring unity within CCM.

“If it happens the President proposes the name of the next Vice President, and it is approved by the CCM Committee, then that person must be one who is strong on reconciliation. I listened to President Hassan’s speech, and noted a tone of reconciliation. That is acknowledgement of division - and, therefore, the next VP must bring CCM together as one,” he saidsomewhat unequivocally. Others favoured a neutral person for now.

Another UDSM lecturer Faraja Chritomus said the anticipated VP will have the responsibility to restore the hope of Tanzanians by progressing the projects of Dr John Magufuli.

“There are big projects started by the President Magufuli, so we will need someone to develop them and fulfil that dream. The vice president should have the responsibility to conduct politics that will focus to heal injuries of the current situation of losing the President,” he said.

Dr Bernardetta Killian of the University of Dar es Salaam said the new vice president must have the qualities that are written in the constitution of the country, adding that issues related to religion and tribe are not big issues to the country.



