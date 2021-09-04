Amendments promise improved business environment

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhun Hassan’s promise to improve Tanzania’s investment and business environment is already taking root - what with a raft of legal changes only waiting for action by the Parliament.

The government tabled an Amendments Bill for several laws in the ongoing House session, including the Companies Act and the Non-Citizens (Employment Regulation) Act.

The proposed changes are contained in the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bills numbers 2 and 4. The Bills were tabled in Parliament on Wednesday and Thursday by Attorney General (AG) Ardeladus Kilangi.

Prof Kilangi said the amendments to the Companies Act would ease the doing of business procedures.

The Bill seeks to amend Sections 194 and 195 of the Act to allow persons aged 18, as well as persons older than 70 years to serve as company directors.

Hitherto, only persons between 21 and 70 years were allowed to be company directors.

The Bill also proposes reduction of the number of documents required for electronic registration, hence easing the procedures for doing business.

The amendments also allow the directors of publicly-owned companies to pick qualified persons to serve as company secretaries.

Similarly, a person with requisite knowledge and experience should be chosen to work as secretary of a private company, according to the Bill - which also seeks to give the minister the power to waive fees due to failure to update information with the registrar after consulting the Finance minister and publishing a Notice in the Government Gazette.

“The purpose of the amendment is to enable effective and smooth operation of the online registration system,” reads the document.

Through the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act (No. 4), the government proposes amending the Non-Citizens (Employment Regulations) Act (Cap. 436) to simplify and improve issuance of work permits to non-citizen workers.

According to the Bill, the move would serve as an incentive to foreign and local investors who have decided to utilize non-Tanzanian employees.

“Section 12 of the Act will be amended to extend the time limit for applicants willing to work in Tanzania from the current five to eight years,” the document says.

“Applications have to be done on renewal basis after every twenty-four (24) months.”

The Bill says that proposed amendment also aims to empower the Labour Commissioner to attach conditions to work permits with finality effect depending on circumstances such as applicant’s visit to stay in the country for a specific period of time.

Furthermore, the Bill proposes to repeal and replace Section 19 of the Act in order to provide special incentives to investors.

Proposed amendments also extend the immigrant quota from the current five employees to ten employees who shall be allowed to stay and work in Tanzania during the whole period of investment.

“Further to that an investor employing ten local employees shall be entitled to employ one non-citizen employee,” reads the Bill in part.

According to the Bill, Section 22 of the Act is amended to enable the minister to formulate regulations that would standardize the work permits issuance processes as incentives to investors.

However, applicants registered with the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) may - save for the requirement of payment prescribed fee - employ up to ten non-citizens without being subjected to the conditions prescribed under this Act, the proposed amendment says.

The provision of immigrant quota shall not preclude an applicant from employing other non-citizens provided that such employment complies to the employment ratio of one non-citizen to ten local employees and the applicant has satisfied the Labour Commissioner that the nature of his business demands such number of non-citizens.

An applicant who is not registered with the TIC and EPZA shall, unless where the nature of business of the applicant does not permit employment of local employees as per the required ratio be subjected to the requirement of creating employment opportunities at a ratio of one non-citizen to ten local employees.



