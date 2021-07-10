Another round of demolitions looms in Dar

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Some residents of Kimara in the city will face another round of structural demolitions following the 30-day notice by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) regional offices to implement the exercise.

Subject to the demolitions exercise are houses, business stalls and structures built inside road reserves, with a notice confirmed by the Tanroads regional manager, Eliamin Tenga, saying the exercise aims at addressing the challenge of traffic jams in the area.

The notice - dated July 9, 2021 and directed at the Kimara Ward Executive Officer - attributes the demolitions on vehicles causing traffic jams between Kimara Korogwe and Ubungo.

“We hereby inform you that the government, through Tanroads regional offices, has allocated funds to address the challenge of traffic of vehicles from Kimara Bucha to Kimara Resort along Morogoro Road,” reads the notice in part.

According to the notice, the road reserves along Morogoro Road are 90 metres wide from the centre of the carriageway from Ubungo to Kimara Stopover.

In 1997, 2014 and 2017, his office issued notice expressing intention to demolish buildings, walls and business stalls built inside the road reserve.

Mr Tenga said any construction inside road reserves contravenes the Roads Act and Regulations. “Tanroads is reminding you to vacate houses, walls, fences and business stalls built inside the road reserves from Kimara Bucha to Kimara Resort within 30 days from the date of this notice,” reads the document.

Ubungo District Commissioner Kherry James denied to have received the notice, saying he will speak on the matter after getting information from Tanroads.

The Morogoro Road is prone to demolitions with the latest exercise being that of 2017 when scores lost their structures.



