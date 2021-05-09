Appointments on merit, competence hailed by analysts

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Political analysts yesterday hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan for remarks that signalled reforms that will see her next appointments focusing on merits, without considering political affiliations.

They applauded President Hassan’s decision saying all developed countries chose meritocracy and competence and avoided people in their circles or bootlickers.

During her Friday speech to elders based in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan promised them a number of things including reviewing the universal pension for the elderly. She also sought their support and promised to listen to them for the development of the country.

But her statement on inclusive government was received with mixed feelings as she would possibly appoint even members of the opposition parties in her resolve to make everyone contribute to the national development agenda.

She said when planning her team for the interest of economic development she would choose any Tanzanian based on merit and competence regardless of their political affiliations.

“The changes aim to build and not to demolish, and if the changes affect you or people close to you, understand they were done with good intention,” she told them.

Speaking to The Citizen, economist Abel Kinyondo said all developed countries looked for meritocracy and competence and not associates.

However, he said, the danger was when the selection was based on politics with an agenda of recruiting prominent figures of the ruling party.

He noted that retired President Jakaya Kikwete once did it and President John Magufuli also applied it insisting that for one to be chosen they had to join the ruling party CCM.

“Experience has shown us that to do so without insisting on merit and competence would never work, if the President identifies a person from another party who qualifies for a position she wants to fill, then she should select them but not with a condition to join CCM,” he said.

For his part, a lecturer in the department of political science and public administration, University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, said such a decision showed an inclusive plan that did not focus on members of the ruling party alone.

“I remember during Kikwete’s regime, he would pick Tanzanians living abroad regardless of their ideologies so long as they had merit and had vision to develop the country,” he said.

He noted that economic change needed big minds and therefore according to him, the President needed to revisit the Planning Commission that would be independent to advise the government without necessarily having to report to the minister or other high ranking officials.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Constitution Forum, executive director Bob Chacha told The Citizen that President Hassan had exhibited her true patriotism by putting the interest of the country first and not looking to appoint people close to her.

“She is also democratic by looking for people who will look to contribute to the country without considering whether they are her counterparts or not,” he said.

He said that her position showed that it was now a new era in which no bootlickers would be entertained or have a chance.