Bashiru slams opposition over public lies

Chato. CCM secretary general Dr Bashiru Ally has slammed the tendency of telling lies by some opposition leaders, whom he has branded as uncivilised for misleading citizens in their own interests.

Dr Bashiru made the comment following a statement to welcome the New Year by an opposition leader, whom he did not name.

He said the opposition leader misled the public by saying that CCM stole votes during last year’s October polls.

He also criticized the unnamed leader, who said that the ruling party CCM was in plan of making President John Pombe Magufuli lead the country again when his constitutional ten-year term in office would end in 2025.

Dr Bashiru made the statement yesterday when inspecting CCM’s newly constructed Bomani Branch building located in Chato Town, Geita Region, as he was on his way to the Capital Dodoma from Bukoba District in Kagera Region.

“Today, let me speak about the issue of civilisation and how a civilized person should look like. According to CCM’s definition, a civilized person is the one, whose deeds and statements benefit his society and his nation in general.

“A civilized person cannot tell lies. And when it happens you find CCM’s leader telling lies, then you should know that such a leader is failing to fulfil the promise, which is made by CCM’s member that the latter will always speak the truth and mischief will be a taboo.

“And this is why our president says that the one who speaks the truth is always God’s loved one,” said Dr Bashiru.

The party leader reminded that the lack of civilisation had currently shattered the politics of western nations and that if such leaders were not told the truth, they might divide their people in their own interests.





Dr Bashiru put it clear that when the ten-year term of leading the country by President Magufuli would end, a new leader would then be obtained and that of course, he said, anyone from CCM following Tanzanians to continue to have faith in the party.

He used that opportunity to explain about four main things that were the basics of the CCM success since 2017.

According to Dr Bashiru, the successes included the increased number of the party’s members, the strategies of making the party become independent and a good link between citizens and their government.

He also said his party would observe ethics within CCM, the government and the society in general, which, he explained, was the basis of slamming uncivilized deeds made by some opposition leaders in their own interests.



