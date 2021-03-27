Bishop: Defend faith showed by Magufuli against Covid-19

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Mwanza, Renatus Mkwande, yesterday urged national leaders to maintain faith in God at all times as a way to pay tribute to the late John Magufuli.

During his time, President Magufuli expressed belief in God instead of relying on sciences despite being a scientist himself, making Tanzania withstand the coronavirus that continues to shake the world.

The bishop urged the remaining leaders to learn from the late Magufuli by doing everything in the national interest while relying on God.

The bishop made the remarks while reading a sermon at the farewell mass for the fifth term President, who was pronounced dead on March 17 at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Addressing mourners at Magufuli Stadium in Chato district in Geita region the Bishop said those who closely knew the President, witnessed him severally holding overnight prayer for the nation.

“This was the secret that gave him the strength to manage the Faith even when the great fear of Covid-19 spread in many parts of the world. He was willing to differ from the majority in the interests of this country,” said Bishop Mkwande.

Citing the way in which the Jews and the prophets opposed Jesus by saying that he was demonic, he also said that Dr Magufuli was not understood when he stood by God.

“Magufuli was insulted but remained steadfast. We have a lot of leaders here and most of them are probably young, let’s learn from this man.

“Personal gain does not build a nation, it hurts the weak, let us give ourselves to God with all our heart and strength…,” he noted.

He said that the President has left them the most important thing in their lives, to rely on God.

He explained that Dr Magufuli was not afraid to give praise and glory to God, he was not afraid to encourage people to trust in God…

“In some countries this cannot happen. They saw him as confused because instead of relying on science and research, Dr Magufuli relied on God,” he said.

He urged Tanzanians to pray to God so that they do not fall into the trap of putting God aside given that Dr Magufuli has departed.

He urged leaders to continue to uphold the fundamentals of religion and not to allow things like abortion or homosexuality to enter the country.

“I know President Samia Suluhu Hassan is well aware of this. I ask you to stand firm so that Tanzania does not get to that trap,” stressed Bishop Mkwande.