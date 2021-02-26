BoT completes analyzing of closed banks

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Mtwara. Bank of Tanzania’s Depositors Insurance Board (DIB) revealed yesterday that it has completed the process of analyzing assets of six out of seven banks that were closed between 2017 and 2018.

DIB acting director Richard Malisa said they were now expecting to start auctioning the assets through auction companies and ultimately finalise the payment of depositors.

Seven banks, including the FBME, were closed and the board started paying depositors the initial compensations.

He noted, however, that the FBME Bank was proving difficult because most of its assets were overseas. The bank, whose licence was revoked by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in 2017 after money laundering concerns, had operations in Cyprus.

Following allegations by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the US Treasury that the bank (FBME) had facilitated a “substantial volume” of money laundering for many years and that it had systemic failures in its controls, the BoT placed the lender under its management in July 2016.

He named the other six banks whose analyses have been completed as being: Mbinga Community Bank that was closed May 2017, the Covenant Bank for women Tanzania, Efatha Bank, Meru Community Bank, Njombe Community Bank, Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank that were closed in January 2018.

Explaining about the DIB size, he said it was equals a total of Sh626.1 billion as of June 2020. According to him, insurance cover from the DIB equals Sh1.5 million as compensation until the closed bank is liquidated.

He said a total of 63,704 depositors were required to get compensation depending on deposit of lowest amount to ceiling of Sh1.5 million, but only 25,050 depositors or 39 percent had been reimbursed.

He said DIB had set aside to reimburse compensation amounting to Sh11.52 billion but until recently only Sh7.3 billion had been paid and Sh3.6 billion unpaid. “A majority have not come out to be reimbursed either because they have small amount, or due to lack of information, or even being misled,” he said.

He called on the public to go to TPB Bank closer to them for their money.

DIB was established under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act 1993 which was repealed.



