Bunge passes new regulations for operators of ‘Bodabodas’

Dar es Salaam. Parliament yesterday passed the The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 3) Bill, 2021 to, among other issues, tighten road safety regulations on ‘bodaboda’ operators.

Moving a motion for the amendments of 14 laws, the Attorney General (AG), Prof Adelardus Kilangi, said the government has approved changes in the Road Traffic Act (Cap 10) by increasing the licensed ownership age for an operator from 16 to 18 years.

No operator below the age of 18 years will be allowed to operate a bodaboda taxi for pillion riders. At the same time, the government has directed that licences be issued only to motorbike riders who have undergone certified driving school training.

These changes are viewed as a ‘push and pull’ scenario since the government only recently reduced minor bodaboda offence fines from Sh30,000 to Sh10,000.

Before the passing of this Bill, the country did not have specific procedures for bodabodas.

Other changes passed in the Road Traffic Act include the mandatory seat belt rule for all vehicle passengers, helmets for motorbike and pillion riders, and the reduction of the duration which a broken-down vehicle can be left by a road side.

This has now been reduced from three days to only 24 hours.

The amendments have also provided answers to a long time concern whereby vehicles registered in Zanzibar would be used on Tanzania Mainland after payment of a certain fee.

Speaking in Parliament, Prof Kilangi said the government is also amending the law guiding issuance of foreign workers’ permits whereby the expiry period was now being extended from five to eights years.

“The law would also increase the number of foreign workers in a company or institution from five to 10 while softening some of the permit terms at the same time,” he said.

In the list, the parliament has also passed other The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) for the purpose of facilitating the implementation of the state’s strategic projects such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

According to Prof Kilangi, the amendments in these laws were influenced by the conditions that were specified during the signing of same by Uganda and Tanzania, which required both countries to make statutory changes to allow smooth implementation.

He said that, “Considering the current Tanzanian status and especially the possibility for future projects like this one, the government has seen fit to do the amendments to the various laws to facilitate the implementations of this project and other coming projects.” Prof Kilangi also said that the amendments are also for the purpose of preventing the government from conflicts arising from violation of contracts entered with the strategic investors.

The passed laws include the Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) Act, (Cap. 449), the New Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts (Review and Re-Negotiation of Unconscionable Terms) Act, Cap 450, and the Public Private Partnership Act, Cap. 103.

Prof Kilangi said: “In these laws, the changes were made in the provisions relating to the scope of their application, and the amendments suggested some of the terms should not be used for projects that use resources which don’t belong to Tanzania - such as in the case of the EACOP project,”

“Others are in the Petroleum Act (Cap. 392) which is to enable Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) to exercise regulatory authority without affecting implementation of the project,” he said.

The Chairperson of the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee, Ms Najma Murtaza Giga, recommended that - although the committee had passed the Bill, the government should enact a specific law that would oversee effective implementation of projects related to the crude oil pipeline.

“The law would deal with management, control, inspection, monitoring and other matters related to the project,” she said.

Other amendments to facilitate strategic projects include those to the Fair Competition Act (Cap 285), and the Insurance Act, (Cap. 394).

Changes to the Fair Competition Act were passed regarding the unfair market power and acquisitions laws that would give power to the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to extend the grace period for up to five years for projects with special contract terms.

Projects will also be allowed to seek insurance cover from foreign companies if the local insurers lack the capacity under the new amendments to the Insurance Act (Cap. 394), the AG said.

He also stated that the amendment was passed on the Government Prosecuting Act (Cap 5), which would allow the execution of court judgments by seizing property relating to projects whose companies had invested in accordance with special agreements entered into with the government.

Amendments to the Local Government (District Authorities) Act. (Cap. 287), and the Local Government Finance Act (Cap. 290) were also passed.

These require local authorities during the performance of their duties - such as control, inspection and issuance of licences - not to affect contractual terms of strategic projects.

Issuance of communication licensing which would guide the respective authority not to interfere with the terms of a project’s contract were stated in the amendment to the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (Cap. 306).

Last are the amendments to the Environmental Management Act (Cap. 191), and Tanzania Railways Corporation Act (Cap 170) which would enable the relevant authorities to carry out their responsibilities without affecting the implementation of projects.