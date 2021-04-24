Business community optimistic after Samia’s grand speech

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Businesses in Tanzania say their hopes for a more friendly operating climate have been rekindled following assurances which President Samia Suluhu Hassan made in her maiden speech to Parliament on Thursday.

Business operators from the financial sector and manufacturing to aviation said they expected to see a turnaround in how the private sector contributes to the growth of the economy.

Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) chairman Paul Makanza said the fact that the new administration has vowed to address hurdles hampering investments will restore investor confidence in Tanzania.

“The indications that President Hassan has been showing since she officially came to power on March 19, 2021 have been very encouraging. We pledge to work closely with the government for the country to attain the semi-industrialised status envisaged in the National Development Vision-2025,” he said.

Delivering her speech in Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday, the country’s first female Head of State said her target was to regain trust of investors by tackling the hurdles they face in their businesses.

Precision Air’s founder and current chairman Michael Shirima said he was optimistic the government would extend a relief package to industry players. “We feel that government thinking is broader than confining the relief to ATCL only,” he exuded his optimism in an exclusive interview with The Citizen.

“Provided that the tax relief is extended to the whole sector, which is suffering the same constraints (Covid-19) we have petitioned for a long time without success, otherwise we face the same fate as ATCL experienced.”

For his part, Tanzania Insurance Brokers Association (Tiba) chairman Amir Kiwanda said: “This commitment will go a long way towards facilitating increased penetration. To make it work, the government must task the responsible ministry to convene a joint meeting with stakeholders to deliberate on the most efficient way to make the scheme work.”

MGen Tanzania Insurance managing director Ernest Kilumbi said the President’s statement will help farmers to easily access loans from banks and other financial institutions because they will have collateral which is insurance.

“We started in 2013 to cover the crops for some farmers, but there is need for the government now to implement the Public Private Partnership in agriculture insurance so that more companies would provide the cover,” opined Mr Kilumbi.

The Tanzania Bankers Association (TBA) chairman, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela - who is also the CRDB Bank Plc managing director - said the statement has placed emphasis on improving the private sector and has increased confidence among investors in the country.

“For us, this is a great opportunity for banks to continue to grow and do more business but she has also insisted on removing punitive laws for traders, so it is a good statement of hope,” he said.

On top of that, he said the statement will help increase cash flow in banks as growth of businesses allows more people to borrow and repay on time and therefore bank liquidity will increase.

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) Tanzania chief executive officer John Ulanga said the President’s speech has opened doors for both local and foreign investors as it gives them confidence to operate in the country.

He said President Hassan’s speech showed her sincerity to promote investment and showing that she was aware of the challenges investors faced in taxation, red tape and the unpredictability of policies.

“Investors pay close attention to speeches delivered by leaders because they either encourage or discourage investors but her speech on Thursday gives a lot of hope, and I assure you that in the next few months’ investment will increase in the country,” said Dr Ulanga.

He said the President’s speech clearly showed she understood the importance of investment in boosting economic growth and fighting poverty, hence bringing about human and economic development, and it is possible for economic growth to average at eight percent.





Former Chairman of traders association (JWT) Mr Johnson Minja said the President’s speech was good for the business sector, especially when she addressed the issue of forceful tax payment, which he said was important for the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to understand.

However, he said it was important for parliament to take steps by reviewing all the laws governing trade and putting them in the direction that the President wants because without doing so, it would be difficult to attain what the she wants to achieve.

He said the President’s speech had given a lot of confidence to investors and had given a positive impression of what lay ahead and he was confident that there would be no tax evasion by taxpayers considering the importance of taxpaying in improving the business environment.



