Car exhaust materials under investigations, reveals DCEA

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Drug Control Enforcement Authority (DCEA) said yesterday that it was investigating catalyst converters normally found in car exhausts, which were suspected to be potential for manufacturing drugs.

The anti-narcotics watchdog wants to establish whether the materials are drugs or not and if they have any potential for manufacturing drugs.

The DCEA assistant commissioner for inspection and forensic science, Mr Domician Mutayoba, said it was suspected that the catalyst converters contained valuable substances such as platinum, palladium and Rhodium that could be used to make some illicit drugs or substances.

He made the remarks yesterday at a work session between the DCEA and journalists.

Responding to questions from journalists who wanted to know whether the substances contained drugs, he said they were aware of the suspicion on catalyst converters and they recently confiscated some raw materials alleged to come from exhausts.

“Recently, a certain factory at Kurasini was found with valuable raw materials suspected to come from exhaust. We are trying to investigate to know if such substances are among other materials that contain drugs,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Mutayoba said the use of technology was expanding and the authority was prepared to ensure that such use did not in affect the country negatively.

He noted that in 2019, through electronic technology, they seized about 304,513 liters of chemicals and prevented several other chemical compounds that were supposed to pass through the country before they reached other destinations.

DCEA Commissioner General Gerald Kusaya said confiscation of more than 800 kilograms of heroin and arresting of suspects is the outcome of a new strategy to fight narcotics in the country.

He said the seizure should be a catalyst to seriously express the effects of drugs.

“Currently, the country is fighting against many drugs but people are still using other substances that are catalysts to drugs,” he said.

In April this year, it was reported that Tanzania’s anti-narcotics watchdog seized more than one tonne of heroin and arrested seven suspects.

Mr Kusaya said the drugs seized were being transported in a boat in the Indian Ocean.

Anti-narcotics police in collaboration with the navy intercepted the heroin in the coastal waters off port town of Kilwa Masoko in Lindi region.

He said the seven suspects were found in the boat with the contraband.