CCM set to pick Samia chairperson

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of members of the veteran ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM will participate in an extra-ordinary General Assembly meeting with the main agenda of nominating Union President Samia Suluhu Hassan as its new chairperson.

Her nomination is to fill the position left by her predecessor and mentor, President John Magufuli who died on March 17, 2021 at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

As of yesterday, Dodoma city had turned green as flags and portraits of President Hassan could be seen on every street. Security has been beefed up in the city, particularly at the Jakaya Kikwete Conference Centre where the special general meeting will be held.

President Magufuli died of a cardiac condition. He was approved to chair the party on July 23, 2016 through the general meeting chaired by his predecessor, Jakaya Kikwete.

Three days after Magufuli’s death, party vice-chairman Philip Mangula called an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and agreed to conduct another extra-ordinary meeting to confirm President Hassan as their new party chairperson.

Yesterday, Mr Mangula stood in the position of the party’s chairperson, chairing the special meeting of the 24 members of NEC in preparation for the general assembly meeting of 158 members of the party’s top decision making body.

Mr Mangula chaired the meeting with assistance of the vice-chairman, retired Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

President Hassan and Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi participated in the meeting as members of NEC.

Meanwhile, pictures of President Hassan could be seen across a number of locations in Dodoma as members from other regions flocking in.

All entrance and exit roads in the city are full of green flags, and the famous white house area is surrounded by cloth vendors selling CCM outfits.

Unlike the previous General Assembly meetings, there are no greater excitements to the members.

Mr Nyemo Amos, who works at a lodge along Majengo Street in Dodoma City, said CCM members had occupied all 11 rooms in his facility for two days.

Mr Nyemo is sure with other guest hosting facilities, but his lodge will not receive any other visitors, except CCM members. His facility more often than not hosts delegates from Zanzibar to meetings in the capital city.

Other areas with good preparations for hosting the attendees of the important meeting are ‘Chako ni Chako’ and Mwanga Bar, which are popular for their roast chicken dishes.