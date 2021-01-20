Chadema expelled MPs saga in new turn

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

By Elias Msuya More by this Author

By More by this Author

Dar/Dom. The issue of expelled Members of Parliament from the opposition Chadema has taken a new turn after Speaker Job Ndugai appointed some to memberships of Parliamentary Committees and others being appointed chairpersons of those House bodies.

Their appointments by Speaker Ndugai have obviously increased the tension between Parliament and the opposition party.

However, when asked about the appointments, Speaker Ndugai declined to comment and instead asked to be questioned about other issues.

“If you have another question to ask there is no problem, but for the issue of Chadema today no,” said Speaker Ndugai.

Since November 24, 2020, when he swore-in MPs, Speaker Ndugai has been insisting on recognizing the expelled lawmakers of Chadema.

For his part, when asked over the matter, Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said his party had already parted ways with the expelled MPs and wanted that question to be directed at the National Speaker.

Advertisement

“Please, ask Mr Ndugai because he is the one who swore them in and appointed them to the Parliamentary Committees as the MPs were already expelled from the membership of the party.

“Chadema had already written a letter to the Speaker, informing him about the decision of the central committee of the party to strip the MPs of their memberships. So, to us, we are already done with them,” insisted Mnyika.

When asked about the governing council of the party to hear referrals by the MPs, Mnyika declined comment.

On November 27, Chadema announced to strip its 19 cadres of their memberships in the party when they had gone to be sworn-in in Dodoma Parliament to hold Special Seats positions without the authorization of the party.

The sworn-in MPs were namely, the former chairperson of Chadema’s Women’s Council (Bawacha), Halima Mdee; Esther Matiko; Grace Tendega; Cecilia Pareso; Ester Bulaya; Agnesta Lambert; Nusrati Hanje and Jesca Kishoa.

The others were Hawa Mwaifunga, Tunza Malapo, Asia Mohammed, Felister Njau, Naghenjwa Kaboyoka, Sophia Mwakagenda, Kunti Majala, Stella Fiao, Anatropia Theonest, Salome Makamba and Conchesta Rwamlaza.

However, the MPs appealed to the Governing Council of the Chadema party, challenging their expulsions.

Recently, Speaker Ndugai announced the 17 parliamentary committees including the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) and Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC), which are supposed to be led by opposition MPs.

In the PAC, Kaboyoka has been reappointed the chairperson while Tendega is to lead LAAC as its chairperson as well.

The other expelled MPs is Theonest, who has been appointed a member of PAC and Rwamlaza, who has been picked as a member of LAAC.

The Public Investments Committee (PIC) has Bulaya as a member while the Budget Committee has seen Matiko and Mdee being appointed as members.

The Standing Orders Committee has Makamba as its member while those of Social Services and Community Development and Infrastructure Development have Mwakagenda and Stella respectively.

The Land, Natural Resources and Tourism Committee has Mwaifunga and Mohamed as members while Majala has been appointed a member of the Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee.

Kishoa and Hanje have been appointed members of the Energy and Minerals Committee.

Tunza and Kaboyoka have been appointed members of the Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee.

However, efforts to reach the MPs to speak about their appointments proved futile.