Clerics, past leaders promise support for President Samia

Dar es Salaam. Retired presidents and religious leaders yesterday assured Tanzanians of their support for Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan who was sworn-in as the first female President on March 19, following the death of President John Magufuli on March 17, 2021.

They said they have no doubt she will fulfil the responsibilities and dreams of the late President Magufuli.

They said this while heaping praise on the departed leader for his outstanding performance.

The second-phase President Ali Hassan Mwinyi (1985-1995), the fourth-phase President Jakaya Kikwete (2005-2015) and the immediate-past Zanzibar President Ali Mohammed Shein were speaking at the last farewell ceremony held at the Magufuli Stadium in Chato where the late President was bid the final farewell.

Former President Kikwete hailed President Hassan as the right person to continue the work of the late Magufuli. In that regard, he assured her that retired leaders are read, able and willing to give her full support and cooperation.

“My fellow retirees and I will be with you. Give us assignments, and we will act accordingly,” he said.

Commenting on President Hassan’s speech during the national farewell ceremony held in Dodoma on Monday, Kikwete said it had comforted and wiped away the tears of Tanzanians.

“I closely listen to your speech. You wiped away our tears by assuring us that our country is in safe hands - and that no opportunity will be lost,” Mr Kikwete pledged.

He also said that he had no qualms about the leadership qualities of the former Vice President. After all, he knew her well when she was the State Minister for Union Matters during his rule.

“If you were able to handle that as just a minister, we expect bigger things as president. The leadership you showed as deputy leader of the Constitutional Assembly showed your potential - and that is partly why the party nominated you as Candidate Magufuli’s running mate in 2015,” said Kikwete.

Speaking on the late Magufuli, Kikwete said his performance during his tenure as minister proved that he could play a significant role in the country’s top leadership.

That ability, according to Kikwete, includes being a hard worker, a listener, intolerance of negligence, theft and laziness - which are indications of Magufuli being a good leader.

“When he sought nomination as a presidential candidate through CCM in 2015, I did not hesitate to nominate him. There were 38 names, and my job was to reduce them to five, but I had no trouble with Magufuli…,” he revealed.

Second-phase president Ali Hassan Mwinyi also congratulated Dr Magufuli for completing the development programmes of the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, including relocating the national capital to Dodoma, and making Tanzania a model country in only five years.

“This young man has done a lot that comforted us who preceded him… In just two years, he accomplished a lot that we didn’t during our full, ten-ryear tenure,” he said.

For his part, Dr Ali Mohammed Shein described the 19-and-a-half years he had worked with Dr Magufuli, saying the latter had a far-sighted vision.

“I have lived and worked with him for 19-and-a-half-years: nine-and-a-half-years as Vice President of Tanzania, and 10 years as President of Zanzibar. I have a lot of good to say about him, especially in strengthening our union,” said Dr Shein.





Clerics’ assurance

Religious leaders who represented different faiths also promised to support President Hassan in fulfilling Tanzanians’ dreams.

“You will be in our prayers; always be assured of our support and cooperation,” said Bishop Flavian Kassala, vice-chair of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference.

“On behalf of the Muslim community, I assure you that we will be together in your endeavours to build the nation,” said Chief Sheikh Aboubakar Zubeir.

“This is a time to show our solidarity and patriotism, and maintain our long-lived peace,” said the chairman of the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT), Bishop Alinikisa Cheyo.

“Mama (President) Samia, we won’t leave you alone. We promise you all our support,” he said.