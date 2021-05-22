Concerns as authorities shift Dar Ferry bus terminal

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Operators of commuter buses in the Kigamboni Municipality, Dar es Salaam Region are up in arms over the decision to move a major bus station in the area from Ferry to Tungi Mnadani.

The new facility, located some three kilometres away from the busiest area at the Kigamboni Ferry, has few passenger prospects, resulting in complaints by bus operators, drivers and commuters for buses (Daladala), motorcycles (Bodaboda) and tricycles (Bajaji).

The Kigamboni Municipal director, Erasto Kiwale, said the bus station was shifted to reduce congestion in the area. “The space is too small to accommodate Daladalas, Bodabodas and Bajajis. In fact, the place is owned by the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy,” he said.

Shifting the facility, he said, was not arbitrary, he said, noting that the Kigamboni Municipality consulted leaders and other stakeholders in the area to reach the decision.

Mr Kiwale said the Ferry bus station will now be only a bus stop, while the bus station will be at Tungi Mnadani.

“Daladalas, bajajis and bodabodas will pick up and drop passengers at the Ferry terminal. We have introduced another bus stop at Buyuni Bandari for passengers,” he explained.

The Tungi Mnadani bus station is, however, temporary, as the municipal authorities are currently searching for permanent places to construct new bus stations.

Mr Salum Ahmed, the driver of a commuter bus which plies the Kigamboni Ferry-cum-Kisemvule route told The Citizen that it was not profitable to park commuter buses at Tungi Mnadani.

“Our major customers are people who use the Kigamboni Ferry terminal. But the terminal is too far for the passengers to go to the Tungi Mnadani bus station. This means that is possible to start the route with an empty bus,” he said.

According to him, they were permitted to wait for up to five minutes at the Ferry bus-stop, making it difficult to get enough passengers when the ferries do not appear every five minutes!

Public transport in Dar es Salaam remains a nightmare for most commuters.