Controversy emerges over death of oil tanker driver

Dar/Mbeya. A controversy over the death of tanker driver Abdulrahman Hassan, 61, has emerged after statements of the police and relatives of the victim differed.

This has prompted Mbeya Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila to form a committee to probe Hassan’s death to establish whether it occurred in a hospital or in a police station.

Some relatives claimed that Hassan was attacked by police and that they didn’t know the offence their relative had committed leading to his arrest.

However, RC Chalamila claimed that the deceased was arrested after he had tried to overtake another vehicle, which he hit after swerving.

The RC added that when the police ordered Hassan to come out of the tanker, he refused and that was when tension ensued between Hassan and the police.

Moreover, Mr Chalamila said the burial for the fallen driver has not taken place until the probe report was out.

A video clip that went viral on social media yesterday shows several police officers by the tanker as one ordered its driver to get off before one officer climbing into the cabin via the driver’s door and starting pulling the driver out.

After a while another officer is seen in the video clip joining his colleague and together the duo forced the driver out, who however, fell onto the tarmacked road. Then two more officers are seen joining their two colleagues to carry the driver and place him in front of the tanker truck.

“So far, I have formed a committee to probe the incident. The most important thing here is to establish whether the deceased died in a police station or in hospital and also to know the methods that were used to get him there.

So, I have stopped the burial of the deceased until we get the correct report about his death,” said Mr Chalamila

According to Chalamila, after getting satisfied with the probe report then the body of Hassan will be buried and if the police officers are found to have caused his death, then disciplinary action would be taken against them as per laws.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Mr Mohamed Dour, Hassan’s uncle, said the deceased was a truck driver and that he died after being beaten up by the police officers, who had arrested him at Inyara Pipeline in Mbeya Region after breaching traffic regulations.

However, Acting Mbeya Regional Police Commander Jerome Ngowi told The Citizen that his junior officers had launched a probe into the incident including establishing the cause of the driver’s death.

Another driver, Mohamed Dahil, said Hassan never took alcohol, but the offence he had committed was to overtake so that he could rush to hospital because he was feeling unwell.

“A police officer ordered him to stop, but he told that police officer he would not because he was rushing to hospital to receive treatment.

“He told the officer, ‘My friend, if you want to penalise me, just do that but I can’t stop because I’m not feeling well and I’m now rushing to hospital’,” said Mr Dahil.