Dar, Jakarta to strengthen cultural relations

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Indonesia are set to cement their international relations through strengthening the socio-cultural relations.

The Indonesian ambassador to Tanzania, Prof Ratlan Pardede, said this is possible because the two countries have strong ties in the socio-culture aspects as both are unique, but share some similarities.

“We hope that it will further motivate people to interact and cooperate on various issues This will hopefully take the friendship between the two countries to a new level,” he said.

The envoy was speaking on on Saturday when the Indonesian community in the country celebrated the second Indonesian Cultural Day in Dar es Salaam.

Prof Pardede said due to the crossing cultures there is also an opportunity for both countries to cooperate in the growth of the tourism sector.

He said: “The Serengeti National Park and Mount KiLimanjaro are among the most famous tourist destinations, which should be promoted to Indonesians.’

Advertisement

According to him, the celebration of the Cultural Day is another way to introduce their culture, arts and food to the Tanzanian society in particular and to all invitees from different countries.

Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Pauline Gekul for her part emphasised that strengthening cultural relations is important in building the prosperity of relations between Tanzania and Indonesia.

Mr Gakul stated that the relations between the two countries is one of the oldest to be established in the Southern-East of Asia at both political and economic levels, and more can be done by promoting and strengthening cultural ties especially by participating in various joint activities.

“The two countries can also cooperate by advertising and doing traditional touring to key spots that are found in our country,” she said.

According to her, other areas of cooperation include an exchange programme for cultural professionals’ for training and sharing experiences.

The deputy minister said: “For us Tanzania, culture is the symbol of the will and life of the nation. Therefore, I urge you to continue to strengthen cooperation in this area of culture.”