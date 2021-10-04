Dar-Kibaha road nears completion

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Construction of an eight-lane road from Kimara in Dar es Salaam to Kibaha in the Coast Region will now be completed in December.

This was revealed at the weekend by the deputy minister for Works and Transport, Mr Mwita Waitara, when he toured the 19.2-kilometre road, which is being built by Estim Constructions Co. Ltd at a total cost of Sh161 billion.

He said the construction, which is at 94 percent, started in 2018 and was supposed to be completed in January this year, but has been delayed due to reasons related to tax as well as delays in importation of traffic lights due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are two reasons why this project was delayed; one is that there was a tax exemption issue which had to obtain a GN [Government Notice], which was delayed but the second was that the contractor imported lights and other material from South Africa but due to the challenge of Covid-19, the consignment was delayed,” he said.

On tax exemptions, he said, the government needed to satisfy itself with the proposal, noting however that it has so far been cleared.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Mr Rogatus Mativila, said the project has items that did not exist before. He said they have noticed that there were queues on the road to Goba and Kinyerezi so they had to build a highway for passing cars. They also had to build a bridge at Kwa Yusufu area for vehicles to flow seamlessly.

Mativila noted that they will build other roads including the one leading to the Ubungo District Commissioner and going to the Ubungo Council director.

Also, he said they will build a bus station in Kibamba CCM area to Mloganzila hospital.