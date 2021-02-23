Death robs Tanzania of 10 prominent citizens

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The death of former Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Governor, Prof Benno Ndulu, brings the total number of prominent Tanzanians who have died during the past three weeks to ten.

Prof Ndulu died at dawn yesterday while receiving treatment at the Hubert Kairuki Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Details about the cause of his death were scanty but close relatives say he had been unwell for weeks before he was admitted ten days ago.

Former Bank of Tanzania Governor, Prof Benno Ndulu.

Prof Ndulu’s death comes just two days after Tanzania lost its former Finance and Planning permanent secretary, Dr Servacius Likwelile.

The two had some issues in common. Apart from their economics background, while Dr Likwelile once served as Treasury PS, Prof Ndulu served as BoT Governor for ten years from 2008.

Advertisement

At the time of his death Dr Likwelile was an economics don at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

Before the passing on of Dr Likwelile, Tanzanians were already in the mourning mood because just last week, the country lost its Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi.

Ambassador Kijazi passed away in Dodoma at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital and his body was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Korogwe District, Tanga Region.

But that seemed to be just a continuation of the grief that had engulfed the country since the start of February because on February 17, 2021 the nation woke up to the sad news of the death of Zanzibar’s First Vice President and national chairman of the opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, Seif Sharif Hamad, 77.

He died on February 17 while receiving treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he had been admitted to from February 9, 2021.

The cause of Mr Hamad’s death could not be immediately established but on January 31 he was reportedly hospitalized at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar after he allegedly testing positive for coronavirus.

Two days before the death of Mr Hamad, the country lost Dr Muhammed Seif Khatib, a politician who held several ministerial positions during the administrations of former President Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete, is no more.

Dr Khatib, who died on Monday, February 15, 2021 in Unguja, was laid to rest on February 16 at Mpendae in Unguja.

Between the year 2000 and 2002, Dr Khatib served as Minister of Home Affairs when Benjamin Mkapa was President. Dr Khatib later served as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Information but in 2006, former President Kikwete picked Dr Khatib to be the Minister of Information, Culture and Sports. Subsequently, he was named Minister in the Vice-President’s Office for Union Affairs on February 12, 2008.

The death of Dr Khatibu was followed by that of Mohambwe constituency lawmaker and former Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication Mr Atashasta Nditiye. Mr Nditiye died on February 12, 2021 at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma.

While Mr Nditiye died in Dodoma, on the same day at the MNH in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania lost the man who once occupied the position of minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Bakari Mwampachu.

He was laid to rest on February 13 at Pande Village, Tanga District.

On February 4, 2021 an erudite of Ruaha Catholic University (Ruco) Prof Gaudence Mpangala was announced dead after a short illness.

Prof Mpangala was an analyst on various issues, especially political matters.

Earlier this month, Tanzania also lost a learned couple who were lecturers at the Sokoine University of Agriculture, Prof Delphina Mamiro and Dr Peter Mamiro.

It has indeed been a grieving moment for Tanzanians.