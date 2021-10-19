Distribution of Sinopharm vaccine begins

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government said yesterday that it had started the distribution of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines even as the first batch of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jabs almost being depleted.

Health minister Dorothy Gwajima said most of the health centres have run out of the J&J vaccines, prompting the government to start distributing Sinopharm to those health centres.

Dr Gwajima made the remarks yesterday at the annual general meeting of the Association of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians in Tanzania (Agota), whose theme was “Maternal health service provision in the Era of Covid-19”.

“As we are talking, we have only about 25,000 doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine in our stock and we expect that by next week it will have been totally administered,” he said. Tanzania received 1,058,000 doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccines from the US government in July.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was the first to receive the vaccination in July as the country finally started to administer the vaccinations. As of Friday, last week, official figures put the population of Tanzanians who have been vaccinated at over 940,000.

On October 8, the country received another consignment of 1,065,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm which is what the government has already started distributing.

Chief government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa, said on Sunday that the country will receive another 500,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this month as the country seeks to accelerate the ongoing vaccination campaign with a view to immunising at least 60 percent of its 60-million population.

He said, going by the experts, if at least 60 percent of Tanzanians would be vaccinated and observe other preventive measures against the pandemic, the country was likely to be free from Covid-19.

And, Dr Gwajima said yesterday that the Covid-19 virus was still a challenge in the country, asking people to continue taking preventive measures and that those that have not been vaccinated should do so.

She said those who have been vaccinated must continue taking taking preventive measures against the virus.

“A vaccinated person can still contract the virus but that he/she will not get seriously ill,” she said.

Explaining on maternal mortality death Ms Gwajima said the number of deaths have been going down during the past few years.

“We have a team of experts at the Ministry which makes a follow-up on the progress of maternal mortality and child death…,” she said.

She said next year, the government will release the latest statistics on maternal mortality rate in the country.

She noted that in was in an effort to reduce such deaths that the government has built 487 health-care facilities countrywide.