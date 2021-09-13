‘Don’t mistake calmness for weakness’, Samia tells her appointees

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Monday September 13 said that during her first six months as Head of State there are some of her appointees that took her calmness as a sign of weakness.

She said she spent the period educating herself on government processes.

According to the president, during that period there are public leaders who mistook her calm demeanor for weakness and started doing as they pleased. However, she also noted that there are others who leveraged on her reserved deportment to showcase their capabilities.

“I have used the first six months in office to learn. I was the vice president before, but during that time I did not get the chance to acquaint myself on 'inner' operates, now I have,” she said, adding that she now knows the tactics to use in her leadership.



The President said as per observation she has learned that there are a lot of things that need to be changed in the ministerial offices.

She noted the two leadership styles commonly known as carrot and stick. “I have chosen mine. As we go forward, the government will be led solely on strong action and not noise,” said President Samia in Dodoma.