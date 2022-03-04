DPP drops charges against Mbowe and co-accused

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and three co-accused have been set free after the Director of Public Prosecution dropped terrorism charges against all the four accused.

"The Court is informed that the Director of Public Prosecution on behalf of the Republic will not further prosecute Halfan Bwire Hassan, Adam Hassan Kasekwa, Mohammed Abdillahi Ling'wenya and Freeman Aikaeli Mbowe for offences to commit terrorist acts," reads part of the Nolle prosequi notice signed on March 4, by Senior State attorney Robert Kidando.

Mbowe and three others were set to their defence against the terrorism charges facing them on Friday March 4, the defendants who are represented by Peter Kibatala were not in court after it was alleged that Mbowe was ill.

The High Court’s Corruption and Economic Crimes Division, on February 14, found Mbowe and other three co-accused with a case to answer.

The four (Freeman Mbowe, Halfani Hassan, Adam Kasekwa and Mohamed Ling'wenya) were faced with six counts which included conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism, whereas Mbowe alone faced a separate charge of financing acts of terrorism in the Economic Sabotage Case Number 16 of 2021.

Among other acts they were accused of plotting to blow up fuel stations and public gatherings such as markets with the intent of making the country ungovernable.

On Wednesday, during their meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House, Dar es Salaam, religious leaders called on responsible authorities to use their discretion to end the case against Chadema chairman.







