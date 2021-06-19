Drama in Tanzania court after 6 Chinese nationals freed

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has freed six workers of Sinota Shipping Company, who were facing three counts including that of being allegedly found with a peacock bird species.

The acquitted accused persons were Chinese nationals, namely, Jin Erhao, 35, who engages in logistics issues; Chengfa Yang, 49, a businessman and Ren Yuangqing, 55, Sinota director.

The others were Shu Nan, 50, a Sinota employee; Chen Shinguang, 45, Sinota manager and Gu Jugen, 57, Sinota’s Technical manager. All the acquitted reside on Sokoine Street in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam Region.

Charges facing them were dropped by Court’s Principal Resident Magistrate Rashid Chaungu after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Sylvester Mwakitalu, had told the court that he had no interest in proceeding with the case against the accused.

State attorney Kija Luzugana told the court about Mwakitalu’s decision when the case came up for mention.

“Honourable Magistrate, all the accused persons are before this court and the DPP has said that he has no interest in proceeding with this case,” Mr Luzugana told the court.

After Mr Luzugana had informed the court, the magistrate hearing the case told the accused that their charges had been dropped and they had been acquitted.

After they were freed, the Chinese ran out of the court and got into a car and left.

In the economic sabotage case No. 57/2020, the accused were facing three charges that were unbailable.

In the first count, the accused were jointly alleged that on August, 11, 2020, in Sokoine Street, deliberately led a criminal gang that led to the obtainment of one bird of a peacock species valued at Sh1,150,000.

In the second count, on the same day and in the same area, the accused were alleged to have been found with a government trophy, which was a peacock valued at Sh1.1 million, contrary to the country’s laws.

In the third charge, on the same day and in the same area, the accused were jointly alleged to have been found with the peacock while knowing that possessing the bird was contrary to the country’s laws.