Drop all cases against me, Lissu urges DPP

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s vice chairman Tundu Lissu yesterday demanded unconditional dropping of all charges in cases filed against him, party leaders and members calling them malicious.

Mr Lissu was reacting to yesterday’s decision made by the Kisutu Resident’s Magistrate Court to dismiss a sedition case that was facing him and four other co-accused persons.

This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sylivester Mwakitalu told the court that his office had no intention of continuing with the charges against the accused in the case.

But, Mr Lissu, who currently resides in Belgium where he was referred for specialized treatment after sustaining an assassination attempt in September 7, 2017 in Dodoma said in a tweet that case dismissal should be accompanied by assurance of his security and freedom.

“The government should respect human and political rights. It should also stop banning political rallies that are allowed by the laws. None of these have been implemented; therefore it is too early to speak of returning home,” he said.

The then Singida East MP Tundu Lissu was in June 2016 joined in the sedition case facing the editor of a weekly tabloid Mawio, Mr Simon Mkina. In the case number 208 of 2016, prosecution claimed that the accused committed the offence between January 12 and 14, 2016 contrary to Section 32(1)(a), 32(1)(c), and 12(a) of the Newspapers Act and Section 89B(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

Advertisement

It was claimed the accused published seditious content in Mawio from January 14 to 20, 2016. The other accused are Mr Ismail Mehbood who is a printer and Mr Jabir Idrissa Yunus, who is a journalist. They are facing five counts including conspiracy, publishing seditious content and intimidation.

Mr Kaduchi alleged on the first count that facing all four accused that, between January 12 and 14 2016 at an unknown place within the city, the accused conspired to publish seditious content under the headline “Machafuko yaja Zanzibar” (Chaos imminent in Zanzibar).