Envoy opens up on state of European Union-Tanzania bilateral ties

The Citizen’s acting managing editor Mpoki Thomson had an interview with the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Tanzania and the East African Community, H.E. Manfredo Fanti, where they talked about current affairs, most specifically about EU-Tanzania cooperation, how the relation and strategic partnership has evolved over the years and what the future holds for the two allies.

Question. Tanzania has been a strategic partner of the European Union for a very long time. How has the relation between the two evolved over the years and are there any particular new areas of interest in the Tanzania-EU partnership?

Answer. It has been 45 years of contractual relations and cooperation between Tanzania and the European Union (EU). This delegation marks exactly 30 years since its establishment in Tanzania. The goal of our cooperation in the past has been to support policies of the government to develop the country. However, the partnership between Tanzania and EU is much more diversified: there is a political dimension which involves political dialogue, a trade and investment dimension which is also important as well as other lesser-known cooperation with civil society and cultural activities.





Article 9 of the Cotonou Agreement talks about the importance of human rights, the rule of law and democracy. What’s the EU’s assessment of Tanzania’s human rights and rule of law track record considering the Tanzania-EU partnership is founded on these essential elements?

First of all, let me clarify that the EU does not have a habit of ranking countries in what they do and do not do; we have no specifications. We have articulated dialogue with our partners and in this dialogue we always have a procedure of expressing our views, specifically on human rights.

We do not have the mandate to assess countries. However, we do have progressive dialogue with our partners. Article 9 of the Cotonou agreement is very clear in regards to human rights, rule of law and democracy, but it is not the only point of reference because the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania of 1977 has clear positions in regards to human rights and democracy.

So, I would say this is an engagement that Tanzania has taken not specifically with the EU but with its own people to comply with the principles of human rights and democracy. In my own personal opinion; Tanzania is a peaceful country, a country where different ethnic groups have been living in peace for many years, there are also other dimensions that are important, for instance, Tanzania has not been applying the death penalty for many years, Tanzania is also part of the main international conventions on human rights, which is extremely important.

The implementation of human rights and democracy is a process which is important for the development of a country and a process which has to consolidate its principles like in Europe. But clearly, we (Europe) are not Africa, we have our own work to do, but what is important is that there is a positive trend and international partners support that. What’s also important is that the media can offer their contribution to democracy and human rights in the country by expressing views.





President John Magufuli receives credintials of European Union ambassador to Tanzania and the East Africa Manfredo Fanti at State House in Dar es Salaam immediately after the latter arrived in the country for his tour of duty. PHOTO | FILE

To sum it all up, what’s your view on the human rights and democracy track record, even though you do not do any assessment. Is Tanzania on the right trajectory?

There is a trend that is not always evident; there is progress, then a setback, and then it starts all over again. But it’s important to consider the geographical context of Tanzania. You cannot assess human rights and democracy in a certain region in the same way as developed countries, it’s completely different.





The EU’s main objectives in Tanzania do not concern health. Why?

When we identify our priorities we always do that through dialogues with the government, and so far we are not the only development partners present in the country, there are many others; including the United Nations, our member states, the USA, among others. So when we made our programmes it was evident health was already quite covered by other partners and, therefore, we added value in other sectors including climate change, sustainable energy. This does not mean that we are not interested in the health sector, it was a collective, informed decision.

The Tanzania-EU relation also involves cooperation with the East African Community. Tell us the most significant areas of focus between the EU and the EAC bloc.

We have an important cooperation programme with EAC at regional level valued at 80 million euros. We have cooperation projects in different sectors such as security, which includes the fight against trans-border trafficking where we help the police agencies of the countries. We also have a programme on customs in the region – a platform that makes operations easier, we have a big programme for farmers and business people in order to improve the quality of packaging and marketing of their products.

As it is evident, regional integration is an important part of our genetic code because it’s how the EU was formed.





The EU being one of the main sources for FDI for the EAC region, how do you deal with the disquiet from member states in ratifying some trade agreements?

Tanzania along with other partners of the EAC negotiated the economic partnership agreement (EPA) which is still not signed and ratified. Of course, there have been different standings from member countries, including limitations and doubts. However, the EU is open to considering EPA being implemented at different paces according to the needs of the specific country. If the EAC decides, the economic agreement could start to be implemented with certain members who are ready, with others joining in at a later stage. We are convinced that there are huge investment opportunities in Tanzania and we are committed to attract foreign investors to the country, our own experience is that the only way of earning radical push of the economy is through investment from both private and public sector.





What is your take on the numerous reforms in Tanzania’s economy in areas such as mining and agriculture?

EU is not present in the sector of mining, therefore not directly involved in that sector. Generally, the reforms’ objectives are to ensure the country has a fair share in the exploitation of its natural resources what is important is to do it in a way that gives a positive message to the investor that there will be a clear legal framework.

This applies to any sector; in agriculture, we continue to cooperate with the government and we see a lot of positive improvement.





European Union (EU) Ambassador to Tanzania and the East African Community, H.E. Manfredo Fanti.

Can foreign investors in Tanzania who are from EU member countries find recourse through the delegation when aggrieved?

We don’t have a mandate to defend the interests of specific investors. But if there is a European investor with a problem we can help them by giving them advice but have no mandate to be an advocate of the investor.





In a recent meeting with the press, you talked about how the EU helps the government to bolster foreign direct investment by addressing some of the concerns from foreign investors, which include the unpredictability of laws. How would you say these concerns have been addressed?

We have seen interest on the side of the government to deal with these concerns. We have an important cooperation programme that is about to start that supports the implementation of the blueprint for improvement of the business environment. There is a real intention by the government to work in this area.

What is important is to give investors the impression that there is dialogue – a willingness to engage in a constructive way. When an investor comes to a country to invest they need to know how regulations apply, how taxes work – and this is everywhere in the world not only in Tanzania. Business people are honest people; they look for business for equitable profit





The world is currently battling a pandemic, to what extent has Covid-19 disrupted your operations in Tanzania?

Well, it has certainly stopped any kind of high-level dialogues, meetings as well as conferences. In terms of implementation of projects, our projects are now done at a slower pace, and organization of work is a bit complicated, certain projects have been delayed due to Covid-19.