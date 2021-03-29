Experts analyse Magufuli’s Tanzania economic legacy

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The late Tanzanian President, John Pombe Maguli or JPM as many refer him, has left the world while leaving the country’s economy in what experts describe as good shape.

The departed leader who succumbed to a rare heart complication on March 17, 2021, was laid to rest on Friday in his hometown of Chato in Geita Region.

To what can be described as ‘no walk in the park’, Tanzania under the leadership of the late President Magufuli, achieved its middle-income vision, five years ahead of schedule, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 1, 2020 the World Bank announced the home of the Serengeti and Kilimanjaro to have attained the middle income status, with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of $1,080 up from an average of $622 in the previous administration.

The first Tanzanian President to die in office had for years maintained a seven percent economic growth rate, before going down to 5.5 percent last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected most of Tanzania’s trading partners and sectors.

An economist from Mzumbe University, Prof Honest Ngowi, wondered how the departed leader had done a lot in terms of strengthening the economy, just in the space of five years and 114 days of his regime.

Advertisement





Revenue rises

He showered praise on him for strengthening revenue collection by ensuring that everybody pays tax, a trend which was attributed to his efforts in restoring discipline in tax payments.

An average monthly revenue collection jumped from Sh850 billion when he was taking power in 2015 to up to Sh2.088 trillion.





No-nonsense

Referring to a lot of cost-saving measures and doing away with unnecessary expenditures, Prof Ngowi said JPM would be remembered for bringing discipline in the public expenditure.

Unnecessary foreign trips for senior officials were restricted, Independence Day and World Aids Day were celebrated by cleaning local environments

Most notable is that money saved was redirected to tackling pressing community issues such as education, buying beds for hospitals and expanding roads to ease traffic congestions in the City of Dar es Salaam. His style of leadership made him become a continental icon and proved to be a no-nonsense president within only a few months in office.





Infrastructure

He came with a lot of projects such as the construction of a 2,561-kilometer Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) network, airports, roads, flyovers and a 2,115 megawatts Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station.

“Infrastructures are very important in unlocking a productive capacity of a country and contributing to economic growth,” Prof Ngowi told The Citizen in a telephone interview on Friday.

The late Magufuli would also remain in the hearts of Tanzanians for his good job in social services like education, water and health, which again are very important for the development of the economy.





Promising future

However, he is optimistic that President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who replaces the late Magufuli, will steer the country on the same path as her former boss, banking his hopes on the fact that things were institutionalised. He explained that Dr Magufuli was being led by the Vision 2025 which still exists as well as the CCM Manifesto, which also still exists.

However, he suggested, Mama Samia needs a lot of support from all walks of life, ranging from the private sector, public sector, civil society to academia.

“There has been a lot of development in infrastructure for-instance, but there is a need of making sure that there is a lot of local content in those development projects so that the country benefits from a trickle-down effect, suggested Prof Ngowi.

“In doing so, we will get what we call quick wins as local firms and companies and factor inputs are used in infrastructure development,” he noted. Also, he added, the local private sector should be more involved in infrastructure projects in form of the Public Private Sector Partnership (PPP).





Empowerment

Prof Ngowi said empowering people to have access to finance, education and economic opportunities will set a stage for an inclusive economy.

He also said an inclusive economy would be built by making sure that people are highly involved in benefiting from economic growth through distribution and redistribution, which is being done through taxation.

An economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Abel Kinyondo, praised the late JPM for a massive investment in infrastructure, reviewing contracts and embracing good governance.

He said though the infrastructure built by JPM had no direct impact, they would benefit Tanzania in the next 15 to 30 years to come.

“Infrastructure are a long term development element,” he insisted.

For the economy to pick up, Tanzania needs infrastructure and stable electricity, among others.





Win-win situation

He commended the fact that the fallen Magufuli was not only appreciating what is happening today, but today and tomorrow.

Under his regime various contracts entered into with investors were reviewed because he believed Tanzania had been robbed of its natural resources and wealth for years.

For instance, due to review of laws the government – through joint venture arrangements with Barrick– now holds at least 16 per cent stakes in two newly formed companies, namely Twiga Minerals Corporation and Tembo Nickel Corporation. Dr Kinyondo is optimistic that President Samia would follow in her predecessor’s footsteps. “President Samia is not new to the government. I don’t think she will make a U-turn,” he exuded his optimism.

However, noting that there is no perfect administration, he recommended Mama Samia to make some minor improvements by increasing involvement of the private sector in development projects.

“Currently, the public sector is overcrowding the private sector. There should be a deliberate move to allow the private sector to take part in development projects if we are to strengthen our economy,”

He was quoted by The Citizen as saying at the moment the public sector employs 10 percent of the labour force, with the private sector absorbing the rest 90 percent.

“If the majority of the labour force are employed in the private sector, you have no choice, but to boost the private sector,” opined Dr Kinyondo.

Cautioning: “Otherwise, we are going to put jobs at stake and create a stage for poor people with no future.” A renowned Economist, Prof Samuel Wangwe, said the departed Magufuli would be remembered for his bold measures in managing natural resources and revenue collection.

Now that Dr Magufuli is no more, Prof Wangwe was of the view that the government needs to strengthen its systems meant for overseeing natural resources.

“That should be a part of the policy,” he suggested.

On the area of revenue collection, he said, President Magufuli did a tremendous job.

However, he suggested, the government needs to broaden the tax base to avoid milking a few.

This, he recommended, could be done through improvement of business environments—a move that will take the existing businesses to the next higher level as well as attracting more traders and investors.

“If you want to milk a cow well, you need to feed it well,” stressed Prof Wangwe.

He also called on the people working closely with President Samia to accord her a much-needed support.

“Leadership is not a one man show, it needs a thorough consultation,” advised Prof Wangwe.