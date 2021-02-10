Family loses four members in a month

By Lilian Lucas More by this Author

Morogoro. It is a blow to the family which lost four members in a span of 28 days.

The string of deaths which include that of a professor of the Morogoro-based Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) started last month with the passing on of the grandparents.

A family member Ms Anna Mamiro said they lost their grandmother who was known as Fransiska Kyessi on January 13 who was followed by grandfather Lucas Kyessi three days later in Kilimanjaro.

According to her, her parents Prof Delphina Mamiro who was a lecturer at SUA and Dr Peter Mamiro who retired from the same institution travelled to Moshi for burial.

“After returning to Morogoro and resumed their duties, my mother said she was not feeling well and we took her to the regional hospital for further treatment,” she said.

She said that on Saturday, February 6, this year, their mother Delphina passed on.

When the family was preparing for the funeral and transporting the body to Kilimanjaro Region, their father Peter died at his home at Veta Kihonda area of Morogoro, on the eve of February 9 this year.

SUA Vice Chancellor Prof Raphael Chibuda said the university community had lost part of the family.

He said the loss of Prof Mamirol, who was the head of the Department of Crop Science and Horticulture, is a blow due to her effectiveness at work and ability to unearth young talents.

“We have lost a hero and a senior lecturer. We are going through a difficult period because we lost an important person whose replacement will take a long time,” said Prof Chibunda.

He said the family lost their parents and went to Moshi District for the funeral and when they returned they started feeling unwell, explaining that they are currently preparing for the funeral.