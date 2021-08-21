Finding remedy for HIV patients amid Covid-19 scare

By Alawi Masare More by this Author

Arusha. When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the early months of 2020 in Tanzania, everyone was scared. The pandemic caused more burdens to vulnerable groups who have previously faced challenges in fulfilling their basic needs, such as access to health and economy.

While the government announced on July 13, 2021, that Tanzania, which began issuing such data after a long silence reported 858 cases of Covid-19 and 29 deaths, some HIV victims no longer wanted to visit health centers for antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) for fear of contracting yet another deadly disease.

Ms Oliver Siza, 54, a resident of Arusha city council, was worried. She has been living with HIV for more than 30 years and at this time, she only had supplies of medicine to last a month.

She tells The Citizen that with the way the media platforms and community members started talking about the new Covid-19 pandemic, she felt her days were numbered and she had better just stay home and wait for her unknown fate.

“First, I knew that my end times had arrived after a long stay with HIV, the second is that when we don’t have medicine for a few months we have to come to the clinic often,” she says. “This increases my expenses but also raises my chances of contracting Covid-19.”

Realizing such an ordeal, the government through the ministry of health began implementing a multimonth dispensing system across the country as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advertisement

The system for the Arusha region is being implemented by the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) and EngenderHealth through the USAID-Boresha Afya project.

As a result, when Ms Siza visited St. Elizabeth Clinic in Arusha town, her doctor, Frederick Mushi informed her that she would qualify for multimonth dispensing of HIV treatment.

“Because of Covid-19, a patient in good health who takes their treatment daily can now be prescribed HIV medicine for more than three months, and for some patients we can give them up to six months,” Dr Mushi explains.

Ms Siza is one among thousands countrywide who can pick up a stock of medicine in one visit now, “I really enjoyed this three-month drug dispensing because now I just need to take Covid-19 precautions like other people visit the Care and Treatment Clinic (CTC) take the drugs and come back within a short time.”

Reports by the WHO confirms that people living with HIV who contract Covid-19 are at increased risk of developing severe illness and dying from the coronavirus.

According to official statistics from the ministry of health, it is estimated that by 2019, there will be 1.6 million people living with HIV in Tanzania. By December 2019, a total of 1.28 million (79 percent) knew their HIV status and had been enrolled in antiretroviral therapy (ART) care and treatment services, 1.27 million (99 percent) were already taking ART medication.

With the new system, HIV patients would be provided with one-month medication and to report any side effects to the clinician through the phone while at home for new and unstable clients.

However, for stable clients, clinics are required to enhance multi-month prescription and dispensing. However, this has aroused enthusiasm among Arusha residents living with HIV and increased unstable patients who want to use ARVs so that they can meet the criteria for inclusion in the multimonth dispensing system.

“I thank the government and partners for designing this approach which has helped me a lot and I have now become a mobilizer for unstable clients so that they can reach the milestone I have reached,” explains Samson Gabriel, one of the victims.

In Arusha city council, by January to March, 2021 there were an estimated 16, 724 of active clients attending the clinic, and now more than 12,000 of the total qualify for multimonth dispensing of HIV treatment, in which 94 percent are already receiving three-month treatment.

The new program in Arusha began in July 2018, long before the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has proven to be a godsend initiative which has increased the number of people who now come out to get dispensing services.

“In the past we used to see a score of patients who flocked to the clinic daily, but now we have significantly reduced the number,” Dr Mushi notes. “We can now spend more time with our patients and carry out more in-depth check-ups.”

Dr Mushi who is a medical doctor in Arusha says in a day, the clinic was able to receive 150 to 200 clients thus bringing a lot of congestion and headache to the already scarce number of health workers.

“This solution has helped us to lighten the load for the health workers as they now see fewer clients because they will be coming every three to six months,” he notes.

He says in the Arusha region alone, there are approximately 28,124 people living with HIV who are clients who have been exposed to treatment and care and have been able to be retained in services.

Dr Baraka Mudhe, AIDS Control Coordinator in Arusha City Council says figures for early 2020, shows that the prevalence of infection in the council was 2.1 percent with incidence cases, but it also rises to 2.8 by the end of 2020.

“The new system has improved things, and as the government we are focused on working with our partners to ensure that we keep on scaling down the HIV preference in the country,” he observed.

The coordinator of the USAID-Boresha Afya project, Mr Geremanico Libori says they have also been able to extend services to the village level using the existing health facilities in the area as well as using trained community health workers.



