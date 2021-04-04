Foreign missions rekindle hopes under Samia

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Members of the international community and corporations have great expectations over Tanzania’s new President, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Those who spoke to The Citizen yesterday expressed their hope that the leadership style of the current Head of State will help improve the business environment, increase women participation in economic activities and boost the industrialisation agenda. European Union (EU) Business Group executive director Cikay Richards said the President’s statement on the need for a friendly tax scheme was very encouraging to investors.

Speaking during the swearing in of the newly appointed Chief Secretary, ministers and their deputies on Thursday, President Hassan directed the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to stop frustrating businesses by milking them dry and instead look for new ways on how to expand the tax base. “Using a lot of force in collection of tax, closing taxpayers’ bank accounts, forcefully taking money from their accounts, just because the law allows you to do so, is unacceptable,” stressed President Hassan, while warning that the trend could scare away investors.

Ms Richards said the President’s reaction to the matter exuded a lot of hopes, saying the taxman had been the major hurdle for a lot of businesses in Tanzania.

“But the President’s directives will rekindle investors’ hopes and boost their confidence,” said Ms Richards.

“When people feel safe and secure, when policies are stable, investors feel confident to invest.

“As I speak, more European investors are looking forward to coming to Tanzania right now.”

Currently, about 100 companies from Europe are operating in Tanzania, employing thousands of people, according to existing records.

Honorary Consul of Austria to Tanzania Dieter Prachner was full of hopes that the country would continue to be peaceful and stable as it has always been. “The interests of Austria’s investors is to see continuity, stability and policy predictability,” said Mr Prachner.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido) Representative to Tanzania Stephen Kargbo expressed his confidence in the new President, banking his hopes on her past commitment to industrial development.

Dr Kargbo said when the then Vice President, now President Ms Hassan, met for the first time with the Unido’s director Li Yong in Ethiopia in 2016, she expressed Tanzania’s interests to programme for country partnership (PCP),the new approach to industrilisation.

In 2018, the Director General visited Tanzania and was received by Ms Hassan along with the then Finance minister Philip Mpango, now the Vice President. “One major subject of conversation was how the programme for country partnership can support the industrilisation agenda,” said Dr Kargbo.

This went on and last year around October, Unido approved a request that came from Tanzania that was personally signed by President John Magufuli. “As Unido, we have full confidence that with Mama Samia now at the helm, we have no doubt that the agenda for the country partnership programme for industrialisation will continue to remain a priority in Tanzania,” he said.

He added that Unido was more than willing looking forward to working very closely with the President and that they were ready to provide technical support and be attentive to the agenda and priorities of Tanzania. In this direction, we think about the inclusive and sustainable industrial development agenda,” he said. Adding: “Industrialisation is not just a matter of economic growth, it has to ensure that the economic growth has to trickle down to the very bottom.”

The platform of country partnership which has been adopted globally is being implemented in Ethiopia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Latin America and Asian countries.

Tanzania is already on the map and very soon will move into the programme, which brings together development partners.

It is a programme that makes sure there is a greater impact of the industrialisation agenda by making sure Unido, World Bank, African Development Bank, EU are lined behind the government’s agenda.





What will change?

On another development, Dr Kargbo said being a female leader it seems, President Hassan would give obviously a louder voice to women participation in economic development.

“Women economic empowerment is going to be even higher on the table and foster industrialisation because studies show that women led businesses have great multiplier effects on industrialisation,” he said.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representative to Tanzania Christine Musisi said for Ms Hassan being a female President, it was not only momentous, but also exciting, bringing hope and encouragement to all African girls and women out there, that it can be done. Over the years UNDP has been supporting gender responsiveness of political institutions and facilitating women’s access to opportunities and skills to exercise their political rights, participate in decision making, exercise leadership and contribute to development processes.

“It is our hope that more efforts will be made to ensure that the voices of women and girls of this country and Africa are heard beyond their homes, kitchens, schools and workplaces,” said Ms Musisi.

In his twitter account, The World Health Organization chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, exuded his hopes that they could work together with the new President to end the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to working with you to keep people safe from Covid-19, end the pandemic and achieve a healthier Tanzania. Together,” Dr Ghebreyesus said in a Tweet.

On March 19, the day President Hassan was being sworn in, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement that he was looking forward to working with the President, including to support Tanzania’s efforts towards sustainable development.